Amidst the ongoing Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, which entered its third day on Monday, October 9, reports have emerged that a fresh round of rockets was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that two mortars were launched from Lebanon at northern Israel earlier today.

Warning sirens were sounded in Iftach and Ramot Naftali, two towns in the Upper Galilee region located in northern Israel. Air raid sirens were also heard across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, according to the IDF.

According to the military, one projectile fell in an open region causing no injuries, and the second projectile missed its target in Lebanon.

A defence journalist working for local media house Times of Isreal, took to X to post a video which was captioned, “Gunfire and explosions reported on the Lebanon border.”

He also quoted an official of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as confirming that a number of suspects infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanon. IDF also confirmed neutralising some gunmen who tried to infiltrate into Israel from the Lebenon-Israel border.

In a post on X, IDF said, “The IDF neutralized a number of terrorist infiltrators who crossed from Lebanon into Israel. We are defending our country and stand ready on all borders.

Local media outlet Times of Israel, meanwhile, quoted a source from Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah as telling Reuters that it had no part in a cross-border raid in which several gunmen were killed by Israeli forces after breaching the ceasefire line.

Notably, on October 8, Sunday, Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah declared that they had fired large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles at the Israeli forces ‘in solidarity’ with its ally Hamas. In response, the Israeli army said it too has fired artillery at southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Hamas are Iran-backed Islamist terrorist groups. Both have fought multiple wars with Israel in the past few decades.

“The Islamic resistance (Hezbollah)… attacked three positions of the Zionist enemy in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa farms…with large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles,” the Lebanese Shiite movement said in a statement, adding it was “in solidarity” with a large-scale air, sea and land attack launched Saturday by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel.

The attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya (Islamic Resistance Movement), popularly known by its acronym Hamas, that began on October 7, left hundreds of people dead and thousands injured in the Jewish nation in one of the deadliest terror attacks. On Monday (October 9) afternoon, the toll was updated to 800.

In response to the unprovoked attack, Israel, on the same day, formally proclaimed a state of war and launched Operation Iron Sword against Hamas.

The catastrophic Palestinian terror attack on Israel by land, sea and air which resulted in an unparalleled number of fatalities and hundreds of injuries has drawn condemnation from nations throughout the world. Leaders from throughout the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have expressed their solidarity and support to Israel.