Several blood-curdling videos of the brutal murders of innocent Israeli citizens and defence personnel by Hamas terrorists have been emerging eversince Palestine’s Islamist terror organisation launched an unprovoked attack on Israel on October 7. On Tuesday, October 10, reports emerged that the Hamas terrorists killed an Israeli elderly woman at her home and live-streamed the entire act through her personal Facebook account.

The incident came to the fore after the deceased woman’s granddaughter speaking in a video for Visegrad24, recounted the harrowing experience. The traumatized girl narrated how she saw the gut-wrenching video of the brutal murder on her grandmother’s Facebook account in which her grandmother was lying lifeless in a pool of blood, on the floor of her house.

Israeli girls says she found out Hamas had murdered her grandmother because the terrorists had taken her grandmother's phone, live-streamed the murder and posted it on the grandmother's Facebook wall pic.twitter.com/0c28xcGea1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 9, 2023

In a video for Visegrad24, the girl said her aunt had called her mother and asked her to open Facebook.

“My mother could not open it as she was trembling. I opened it from my phone and I saw the worst you could possibly imagine. My grandmother was on the floor of her house being murdered. The entire floor was covered in blood with my grandma lying there,” the inconsolable girl said, adding that the terrorist took her private phone, filmed the act, and put it on her private Facebook wall.”

Video of dead German woman being paraded naked and spit on by Hamas terrorists emerged

Another disturbing visual that emerged was that of the naked and battered dead body of an unidentified woman who was being paraded by the Hamas terrorists in a pickup truck. The terrorists could be heard shouting the Islamic slogan ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ in these gruesome videos of the incident. In some videos that surfaced on social media, a murderous crowd of Hamas terrorists could be seen surrounding the vehicle, chanting slogans and spitting on the woman’s body. The woman being paraded in that video was identified as a German tourist named Shani Louk.

Meanwhile, in response to the unprovoked terrorist attack by Hamas, Israel has escalated its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and imposed a blockade on the region, preventing the flow of essential supplies, including food and fuel.

This retaliation followed a violent incursion by Hamas terrorists who announced on October 9, Monday, that any death of Gaza civilians in Israeli air strikes would now result in the televised execution of hostages.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Military Wing of Hamas – Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Al Jazeera that they would execute hostages and broadcast it live for each bomb dropped on civilians in Gaza by Israel.

#BREAKING: Hamas announces that it will begin execution and live televised killing of Israeli hostages for every building bombarded in Gaza.



Statement by Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Military Wing of Hamas – Al-Qassam Brigades on Al Jazeera.



"We have decided to put an end to… pic.twitter.com/oi0NEvArVP — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 9, 2023

It is notable here that Gaza is one of the most densely populated regions in the world. Hamas has been notorious for hiding its terrorist operations and weapons deep in civilian areas, often using schoolchildren and families as human shields.

In response to the brutal terrorist attack on Israel that killed over 900 civilians and wounded over 2,500 others, Israel has declared war on Hamas and has been pounding the Gaza Strip with bombs for 48 hours. The US and other NATO nations have declared support for Israel.

Hundreds of Israelis and foreign nationals are believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas. Hamas has massacred civilians brutally after attacking a music festival, and family homes in Southern Israel. Social media posts have surfaced where Hamas terrorists are seen killing children, women, and the elderly. The exact number of hostages is unknown.