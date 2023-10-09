On 9th October (Monday), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to X to share a video of airstrikes in Gaza and stated that “Israel will win.” In the 62-second video, several buildings, which had been utilised by Hamas for launching rocket attacks against Israel, can be seen being reduced to rubble as a result of aerial bombing.

התחלנו. ישראל תנצח 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/tCwDLXkyaY — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 9, 2023

According to the Israel Defence Forces, the Israeli Air forces are conducting one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza to destroy their ability to terrorise the people of Israel. The IDF has maintained that Hamas launched this war but they will restore security to their country.

Taking to X, the IDF informed that between Saturday and Monday morning, Israeli aircraft hit over 1,200 targets across the Gaza Strip. These Hamas terror sites included weapons storage and manufacturing sites, command and control centres, rocket launchers, and more. It further informed that it would double the number of targets today.

Hamas launched a war. We will restore security to our country. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 9, 2023

However, they added that Hamas intentionally positions itself deep among the Gazan population which is why Israeli civilians who became targets of Hamas’ attacks are not the only victims of Hamas. Notably, Hamas has been using civilian sites like hospitals, religious sites, or educational institutions to launch rocket or missile attacks and exploit civilians as cannon fodder.

The IDF demonstrated an example of a site that was hit by the Israeli Air Force. They said, “The Hamas terrorists had used this site which was located next to a mosque and just a football field away from a school. In this case, the mosque was used to launch terror attacks on Israeli citizens.”

For example…this terrorist site that the Israel Air Force targeted, located next to a mosque and just a football field away from a school. pic.twitter.com/ROs3iMdnLz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 9, 2023

The IDF added that Hamas is a terrorist organisation that blatantly disregards human life anywhere. It noted that Hamas will continue to attack until security is restored.

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which entered its third day on 9th October, reports emerged that a fresh round of rockets was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. Additionally, an official of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a number of suspects infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanon. IDF added that they have neutralised some of the gunmen who tried to infiltrate into Israel from the Lebenon-Israel border.

Meanwhile, the catastrophic Palestinian terror attack on Israel by land, sea, and air which resulted in an unparalleled number of fatalities and hundreds of injuries has drawn condemnation from nations throughout the world. Leaders from across the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have expressed their solidarity and support to Israel.

Furthermore, the EU, Austria, and Germany have announced that they have suspended all aid that was promised to Palestine in the wake of Hamas terror attacks on Israeli citizens.