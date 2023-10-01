On 1st October, a new case of grooming jihad came to light in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. A Muslim man identified as Haroon posed as Rohit and lured a woman into a relationship. Later, he threatened her with obscene video and forced her to convert to Islam.

As per reports, the victim received a call from the wrong number. The caller identified himself as Rohit from the Medical Police Station area. They started talking to each other frequently. Soon, they began meeting, and the woman fell in love with Haroon.

Lohia Nagar Police has registered an FIR based on the victim’s complaint. In her complaint, the woman alleged that on 27th November 2021, Haroon tricked her into going to a hotel room with him, where he established physical relations with her.

In September 2023, she was in Allahabad for some legal work, where Haroon again forced her into a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage. Meanwhile, she learned that his real name was Haroon Gazi, and he lived in the Khardaura Police Station area of Meerut.

She further found out that Haroon was already married. The victim said in her complaint that Haroon made obscene videos of her and threatened her that he would make the video viral. He forced her to convert to Islam.

Meerut’s Superintendent of Police (SP) (City) Piyush Singh said in a statement that an FIR had been registered based on the victim’s complaint. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

OpIndia tried contacting the concerned police station but could not connect.