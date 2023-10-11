The Hindu Forum Canada joined forces with Canadian Jewish Organisations to stage a huge demonstration in Toronto in solidarity with Israel following the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7th October. The Forum mobilised the Indian community in Toronto to participate in the mega rally on 9th October.

Thousands of Hindus and Jews assembled at Mel Lastman Square in North York, Toronto and marched through the streets waving Israeli and Indian flags. The demonstrators condemned the terrorist attack by Hamas which killed thousands of Israelis and foreign nationals.

On 9th October, the Hindu Forum Canada released a statement condemning the pro-terrorism rally planned to be organised in support of Hamas. “On October 9, 2023, which coincided with Thanksgiving Monday, a protest was scheduled to take place at Nathan Phillips Square, organised by Palestinians and supporters of Hamas. However, their apparent purpose was to celebrate and glorify the tragic murder of over 200 innocent Israelies. This display is not only profoundly distressing but also entirely unacceptable,” the statement read.

The Forum called for a decisive stand from Toronto against protests sympathising with terrorists. It stated, “Celebrating mass murder is a deeply disturbing and irrational course of action, and it should not be permitted.”

The Hindu Forum Canada announced that it will actively participate in pivotal unity rallies across Canada in collaboration with the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). “Our purpose is to demonstrate unwavering support for Israel, and in this endeavour, we stand united,” the Forum said.

Videos from the peaceful protests show the Jewish and Indian communities chanting and singing together. Both community members marched shoulder to shoulder as they unequivocally condemned terrorism. According to BNN Network, the protest was also organised to raise awareness about the ongoing conflict.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on 9th October released a statement saying that the rally organised in support of the terrorist organisation Hamas was an unsanctioned one and without a permit.

Chow “unequivocally” denounced the rally and said that the Chief of Police has assured her that they will investigate the matter and address any suspected incidents of hate.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland expressed support for the pro-Israel demonstrations. “We are in solidarity with you,” she reportedly said.

The joint protests by Indians and Jews in Canada are significant for more reasons than one. Canada was recently in the headlines after the House of Commons gave a standing ovation to a former Nazi war criminal Yaroslav Hunka, who was posted in the 14th SS-Volunteer Division “Galicia”.

The incident opened the pandora’s box what with Canada’s history of sheltering Ukrainian nationalists who worked for Hitler’s Nazi army in the second world war. Notably, Chrystia Freeland’s grandfather, too, worked for a Nazi newspaper which was recruited for the Galicia Division of the Waffen-SS.