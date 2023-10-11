As the Israel-Hamas war is approaching its peak, a video from 2010 has gone viral in which a Muslim student who identified herself as Jumanah Imad Albahri at the University of California in San Diego expressed her support for the Lebanese Shia Islamist terrorist organisation Hezbollah’s leader’s hostile intentions towards Jews.

Time to resurface this harrowing exchange between David Horowitz and a student at the University of California San Diego in 2010. pic.twitter.com/YPnqKJCzMo — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) October 10, 2023

The Muslim student tried to get David Horowitz’s views on Muslim Student Associations (MSAs) in Universities. Horowitz is an American conservative writer and activist who founded the right-wing David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is the editor of FrontPage Magazine and director of Discover the Networks, which tracks individuals and groups affiliated with political left ideology.

The MSA was founded in January 1963 at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, to “spread Islam as disciples in North America”. ​​In 2004, an FBI investigation uncovered a Muslim Brotherhood internal paper a Brotherhood leader identified the MSA as “one of our organizations.” MSA reportedly has “almost 600 chapters” in the United States and Canada and is “the most visible and influential Muslim student organization in North America,” with conferences, special events, publications, websites and other activities in this regard The organization has former case officials with clear links to terrorist groups. Al-Qaeda cleric Anwar al-Awlaki (Colorado State University), Somali al-Shabaab militant leader Omar Shafiq Hammami (University of South Alabama), and MSA’s Washington, D.C., mission.

In a conversation with Horowitz, the Muslim female student was evasive about her stance on condemning the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas. When Horowitz asked if she would denounce the organisation, she hesitated and expressed concerns that her reply would put her in the way of potential legal consequences and a negative public image.

However, Horowitz remained persistent in his line of questioning and expressed his concerns over the student’s failure to condemn Hamas, implying she supported the terrorist organisation. Towards the end, when Hotowitz again asked her if she would condemn Hezbollah’s leader’s hostile intentions towards Jews or if she was “for” such intentions, the student said, “for it”.

The 13-year-old video went viral on social media when Hamas attacked Israel unprovoked and killed almost 1,000 Israelis, including children, women, and elders. In retaliation, Israel declared war against Hamas, intending to wipe it from Gaza completely. As Israel launched the counterattack, Islamists and leftists worldwide have come out in support of Hamas and Palestinians.

The video holds importance because student groups of Harvard University issued a joint statement in solidarity with Palestinians, although Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel, killing around 1,000 people. Blaming Israel for the situation, the student organisations blamed the Jewish country for taking away land, launching air strikes and doing target killings of Palestinians. They wrote, “Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden”. Following the uproar against the support by the student organisation, the President of the University condemned the attack, and some of the organisations retracted their names from the statement.

Furthermore, students of Aligarh University in India also conducted a march to support Palestine and are now facing police FIR for the same. Left organisations are famous for supporting Islamic propaganda in universities worldwide. How can one forget events organised by left-backed student groups in Universities in India in support of terrorists like Afzal Guru? The slogans like “Bharat Tere Tukde Honge Insha Allah” are often raised by these organisations. Universities like AMU, Jamia Milia Islamia and others are often criticised for allowing anti-Hindu and anti-India events. Recently, Jamia students blamed Hindus for Nuh violence despite Islamists mercilessly attacking Hindu devotees in a planned manner.