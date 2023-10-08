As India has strongly condemned the Hamas attack on Israel, with PM Narendra Modi calling it a terror attack, the Muslim students of Aligarh Muslim University came out in support of Hamas today. As per reports, the students of AMU took out a rally on Sunday night (8 October) opposing the retaliatory military action by Israel against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The pro-Palestine Muslim students were chanting Allah-u-Akbar slogans, and carrying placards with slogans against Israel and in support of Palestine. One such placard said, ‘AMU stand with Palestine, Free Palestine, this land is Palestine, not Israel’.

As per media reports, hundreds of students of the university took part in the rally. The students anti-Israel and pro-Palestine slogans, along with Islamic chants like Allah-u-Akbar and la ilaha illallah. They claimed that Israel was doing atrocities on Palestine, and they raised their voice against oppression everywhere in the world.

In the meantime, the death toll in Israel following the multi-front attack by Hamas has crossed 700, as per the latest report by Times of Israel. Over 100 people are still in Hamas custody who were captured near the border and taken to the Gaza Strip by the terrorists, while over 2000 people are receiving treatments at hospitals.

Around 400 people were reportedly killed in Gaza in retaliatory action by Israeli forces, and over 2000 have been injured.