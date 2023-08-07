A week after violence rocked the Muslim-majority region of Mewat’s Nuh in Haryana after Islamists attacked a Jalabhishek Shobha Yatra, a concerted attempt is underway to muddle the reality of the incident and conflate facts with fiction. A group of students in Jamia Millia Islamia, a university with a history of controversies, recently staged a protest in brazen defiance of the truth and weaving an alternative reality about the events in Nuh.

According to the protesting Islamists in Jamia Millia Islamia, the armed assailants who attacked Hindu devotees in Nuh were victims while those who suffered at the hands of Islamic zealots were the aggressors. The propaganda attempt to depict Hindus as assailants and shield Islamists in Nuh is in line with the left ecosystem’s endeavour to downplay the tragedy by blaming everyone except those directly responsible for the violence.

Swarajya Magazine journalist Swati Goel Sharma recently shared a video from Jamia Milia Islamia University, where a group of students demonstrated against Nuh violence, branding it as an ‘anti-Muslim’ pogrom and accusing Bajrang Dal of going in with armed weapons while locals, it said, were totally “unarmed”.

Visuals from Jamia university today: Left students’ union backed protest completely turning the reality of Nuh on its head, calling it “anti-Muslim pogrom”. Says Bajrang Dal people went to Nuh with weapons while locals were totally unarmed!



The brazen whitewashing comes even as multiple news organisations have reported violence against Hindu devotees who participated in the Jalabhishek Yatra and were on their way to the Nalhar Shiva Temple in the region. The devotees included women and children.

Mewat Jalabhishek Yatra attacked by Islamists, Hindu devotees held hostage at Ram Mandir

A video of a seemingly hostile mob charging at the yatrees and chanting “Allahu Akbar” went viral over social media platforms. Two home guards lost their lives and about a dozen policemen were injured as the Islamists tried to stop the Hindu religious procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIR that was registered on the complaint of Adib Hussain who is a Sub Divisional Engineer PHES of Sub Division Tauru, it was revealed that 400-500 Islamist rioters held 35-40 devotees hostage at Ram Mandir in Ward No 9, Nuh.

In his complaint, Hussain said he was with managing officer Ombir Singh when 700-800 rioters from the Muslim community started pelting stones and opened fire with illegal weapons on devotees and police personnel. The rioters burnt down the government and private vehicles.

At the time of the attack, Hussain and Singh were at Nuh bus stand. They were informed that hundreds of rioters attacked 35-40 devotees and held them hostage at Ram Mandir in Ward No 9. Hussain mentioned that the rioters were not letting the devotees leave the Ram Mandir premises. When they reached the location, 400-500 rioters with batons, sticks, stones and illegal weapons started shooting at them to kill them.

Violence preplanned, 5 of the 6 victims non-Muslims

Besides two home guards, 4 other people were killed in the violence, out of which 3 were Hindus.

Abhishek Rajput, a Hindu devotee who participated in the Jalabhishek Yatra, was another victim of the bloodthirsty mob of Islamists that not only shot at him but also slit his throat and crushed his head with stones, a stark resemblance to the methods Taliban and ISIS terrorists to kill their victims.

Not just Hindu devotees who participated in the procession but local Hindus, too, were caught in the crosshair of the Islamists, who remained indiscriminate in killing and attacking Hindus regardless of whether they took part in the Jalabhishek Yatra or not. A sweet seller Shakti Saini was also killed by the Islamist mob. As per eyewitness accounts, Saini was abducted from the shop and taken elsewhere and later killed and then the dead body was dumped at the same Badkali square around which his shop was located.

Similarly, Pradeep Kumar, a Hindu devotee and a Bajrang Dal activist, was also a victim of the violence that Islamists had planned as an interrogation of the arrested youth had revealed, who confessed that WhatsApp groups were created as early as July 21 to July 23 and responsibilities assigned to group admins to gather stones and collect glass bottles to attack Hindu procession scheduled to take place on July 31.

The news reports on the violence, the FIRs filed in the case, and the preplanned nature of the conspiracy unravelled—all point to a well-thought-out plan by Islamist mobs to target and attack Hindus—yet their ideological brethren from the leftwing ecosystem and the footsoldiers such as the Jamia students are working their fingers to the bone to distort reality and paint victims as aggressors and vice versa.