'A tailor got killed but Congress focussed on vote bank,' PM Modi slams Ghelot government over Kanhaiya Lal's brutal murder

On Monday, October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress government in the state of Rajasthan over the murder of Kanhaiya Lal. Kanhaiya Lal was a Hindu tailor who was beheaded by two Islamists identified as Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad on June 28, 2022, for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her alleged blasphemous remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

“Did you ever imagine something like what happened in Udaipur? Such a big sin took place in the land of Rajasthan, which has the tradition of not attacking even the enemy by deceit. The murderers come on the pretext of getting clothes sewn and then cut the tailor’s neck without fear, and then proudly make the video go viral. And the Congress government is worried about the vote bank even in that,” PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district.

#WATCH | At Chittorgarh, Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "What happened in Udaipur was not even imagined by anyone… People come on the pretext of getting clothes stitched and cut the throats of tailors without any fear or dread… Congress saw a vote bank even in… pic.twitter.com/YdUjJFCu5h — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023

Kanhaiya Lal, who had a tailoring shop in Udaipur’s Maldas Street, was attacked by the culprits who posed as customers. The duo fled away from the spot on their bike after they brutally murdered Lal last year in June.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress government has ruined the image of the state in the eyes of the world. “What kind of image of the brave land of Rajasthan has been presented by the Congress to the world? It is not possible to celebrate any festival in Rajasthan peacefully. No one knows when riots will break out or when a curfew will be imposed,” he said.

He also stated that the Congress party in the state has established an environment in which the common individual is concerned about his life, the businessman is concerned about his business, and the worker is concerned about his job. “This anti-development environment has to be changed. Be it rioters or criminals, only a BJP government can fix it, and it has been our track record,” he pressed.

He also referred to the Congress administration as a ‘kursi bachao sarkar’. Invoking women’s safety, law and order, and the “paper leak mafia,” Modi said that the Ashok Gehlot-led government had done nothing but safeguard his seat.

In his speech, Modi emphasized the state’s worrisome statistics, which place it at the top of the crime ranking. He criticized the government for mismanagement during its five-year reign, claiming that it had left Rajasthan in shambles.

“Here, Gehlot was just trying to save the CM chair, and half of Congress was busy toppling his chair. Gehlot ji himself knows he is leaving the CM post, which is why he has already congratulated the BJP. You see what he is saying these days: that once BJP forms government, his schemes should not be stopped,” PM Modi remarked.

Modi charged that the Congress party was only unified in their desire to plunder the state’s wealth. He also stated that the state was among the top in terms of criminal cases. “Today, when it comes to crime, Rajasthan comes out on top. The maximum number of cases of crime against women are from Rajasthan… Is this why you voted for Congress?” he pondered.

#WATCH | At Chittorgarh, Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I feel pain when atrocities take place against daughters anywhere in the country but Congress has made this a tradition in Rajasthan… Every woman and daughter of Rajasthan is saying Bjp will come to power… pic.twitter.com/UxkmJfPmHu — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023

He also assured that once the BJP comes to power, hooliganism shall go. “BJP will come and stop the riots, BJP will come and stop stone pelting, BJP will come and stop dishonesty, BJP will come, it will bring women security, BJP will come and bring employment, BJP will come and make Rajasthan prosperous. The message of the people of the state has reached the ears of Congress leaders,” the PM stated.

Modi also addressed the state’s paper leaks, vowing a thorough inquiry and the most severe punishments for those responsible. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundations for a number of development projects totaling Rs 7,000 crore in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh.

He dedicated the Rs 4,500-crore Mehsana-Bathinda-Gurdaspur gas pipeline, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s LPG facility at Abu Road, as well as many railway projects, tourism amenities, and an Indian Institute of Information Technology permanent campus in Kota. He also inaugurated a new four-lane road on National Highway 12 in the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar segment, which cost Rs 1,480 crore to complete.