A shocking case of love jihad has come to light from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, where a Muslim man named Afzal Siddiqui first lured a Hindu girl into love trap and then blackmailed the victim using her explicit videos. Furthermore, he forced her to abort the baby after she became pregnant and pressured her to convert to Islam.

Now, the authorities have registered a First Information Report on the complaint of the girl and started an investigation. She has charged that the accused who is a resident of Ujariyaon village exploited her under the guise of marriage. The matter pertains to Gomti Nagar. The two initially met at Janeshwar Mishra Park during a stroll after which he befriended her, trapped her into a romantic bond and gradually gained her trust. His family was aware of their love affair.

He regularly established a sexual relationship with her throughout this time in his house and multiple hotels on different occasions and recorded it on video. Meanwhile, she got pregnant and he began pushing her to have an abortion against her will. The girl wanted to keep the child, but he threatened and assaulted her to fulfil his demand.

The perpetrator pacified her by promising marriage after she warned him to complain to the cops but even after a significant amount of time had elapsed he did not keep his word and she filed a report after which he absconded to Dubai last June. She charged that his family members were compelling her to embrace Islam and thrashed her after she protested.

He also continued to push her to do the same and threatened to make her clips viral on Facebook and Instagram and defame her through social media. The police have lodged a First Information Report against a total of eight people including seven named and one unknown in connection with the abortion and religious conversion. (Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police) ADCP Syed Ali Abbas stated that police have submitted an FIR and are trying to capture the culprit. He assured that police teams had been formed and he would be apprehended soon.

She was reportedly compulsed to undergo an Ultrasound by the offender and his sister-in-law to confirm the pregnancy after which they had the fetus terminated. She objected to their plan and was battered by them. The girl did not want to become a Muslim which was unacceptable to him and his relatives who threatened to post the private footage online. She revealed that their names are Imran Khan and Ishaan including a few others who are presently in Bahrain.

They are also sending obscene videos on her mobile. She recently arrived at Afzal Siddiqui’s residence to demonstrate against their immoral actions but was beaten up severely by his family. Gomati Nagar Inspector Deepak Pandey proclaimed that a case has been launched against him and the matter is being probed.