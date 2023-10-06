Friday, October 6, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Married Hindu woman and her baby go missing after Insta friend Mahi Khan takes them to visit her house, rescued by police

Mahi Khan had taken Bhavna Sharma and Bhavna's 6-month-old son to her house in Delhi, saying they will return to Aligarh by evening, but the mother-son didn't return for 6 days.

An incident like ‘The Kerala Story’ has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh where a married Hindu woman has been successfully recovered by the police after she was taken away from her house by her female Muslim friend following which they went missing. The Muslim woman had told the victim Hindu woman’s husband that the two were going to her house in Delhi and would return by evening. However, they disappeared for several days along with the six-month-old baby of the Hindu couple.

The incident reportedly took place in the Gandhi Park police station area where the authorities received a complaint from a resident of the Nagla neighbourhood named Deepak Sharma that his spouse Bhavna Sharma and their half-year-old daughter Rishu had been missing since 29 September. There was no news of them for the last six days.

He informed that his 23-year-old wife had befriended a woman named Mahi Khan on Instagram around two months ago, after which the two women began talking regularly. On 28 September, Mahi Khan came to Aligarh and stayed at their house. The next day she said that she was going to take his wife and their daughter to her residence and took the duo with her. She stated that she would put both of them onto a bus to Aligarh in the evening and they would come back, but it didn’t happen.

The complainant mentioned that he and his family believed the woman because she spent a night in their home and behaved decently. They thought of her as a good friend of his wife but became worried when the mother and baby didn’t show up till evening and her mobile phone was also switched off. He then submitted a report and notified the cops of the development.

He charged that his wife had come in contact with a Muslim guy through her social media pal. He was worried that they had been duped and his wife was brainwashed with meticulous conspiracy and that she could potentially be in harm’s way. He pleaded with the police to find his wife and daughter as soon as possible. The police started their inquiry and scanned nearby CCTV cameras as well as dispatched multiple teams to locate the pair.

Now, the woman has returned home according to Aligarh Police. The Superintendent of Police revealed that they were informed that a woman had gone missing from her home on 29 September. They took immediate cognizance of the matter and lodged a First Information Report under relevant sections. A preliminary probe disclosed that she had left for Delhi with one of her acquaintances. She had travelled with her kid and was found safely yesterday.

According to former Mayor Shakuntala Bharti, Mahi Khan runs a gang of brainwashing Hindu women and taking the targets with them, as shown in the movie Kerala Story. She added that there are 3-4 other women in the gang, including one Muskan Khan.

