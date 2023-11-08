In a direct dare to Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu, firebrand President of Tamil Nadu BJP K Annamalai has said that the statue of EV Ramasamy Naicker (EVR), also known by the epithet ‘Periyar’, outside the Srirangam Ranganathar Temple and all other temples would be removed once the BJP comes to power in the state.

While addressing a huge crowd in Srirangam on 7th November during his En Mann En Makkal yatra in Srirangam, Annamalai said, “Outside this (Ranganathar) temple, once the DMK came to power in 1967, they kept a plaque. What does that plaque say? ‘Those who believe in God are idiots, cheats. Don’t believe in God.’ As if they’ve achieved something big, they’ve installed such a plaque with a flag. We Hindus are people who live peacefully following the path of dharma.”

He said that the first task of the BJP after assuming power in the state would be to remove the plaque outside the temple.

“Today, from this land of Srirangam, the BJP is taking a vow. Once the BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu, the first task would be to remove that plaque and flagpole outside the temple. Statues of Azhwars and Nayanmars would be installed. Statues of Tamil scholars would be erected. Tamil scholar Thiruvalluvar’s statue will be installed. Those who sacrificed their lives during the freedom movement, their statues would be installed and worshipped. Not the statue which says ‘Those who believe in God are idiots’. As soon as the BJP comes to power, the BJP government would remove all such statues placed outside all temples.”

The 12-foot-high EVR statue was installed outside the Ranganathar Temple by K Veeramani. K Veeramani is the head of the anti-Hindu organisation Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) founded by EVR in December 2006. The statue was installed by DK despite strong protests by Hindu organisations.

Hindu groups protested claiming that placing the statue of an atheist and promoting atheist slogans could offend the religious sentiments of Hindus. Violence had ensued reportedly in several parts of the state after activists from the Indhu Makkal Katchi (IMK) on 7th December 2006 damaged a cement statue of EVR.

Who is EVR or Periyar?

Known as the “Father of the Dravidian movement” which survives on brick-batting Hindus and the Hindu faith, EVR or Periyar is known for spreading vitriol among the masses in Tamil Nadu against Hinduism.

In 1953, Periyar organized agitations for the desecration of Ganesha idols. Thousands of Ganesha idols were broken on the day of the agitation. In 1956, Periyar led his followers to the Marina to burn pictures of Shri Rama.

In 1974, a year after Periyar’s death, his followers organised “Ravana Leela” at the headquarters of the Dravida Kazhagam under the leadership of Maniyammai, Periyar’s wife who was about four decades younger to him.

Over the years, Periyar has spread numerous canards about the Ramayana. All his lies were directed towards slandering the Maryada Purshottam. His lies ranged from accusing Shri Rama of being casteist to claiming that he killed and mutilated women

Annamalai makes a big announcement: HR&CE Department to go once BJP comes to power

Annamalai has launched scathing attacks on the DMK for hurting Hindu sentiments and the Hindu faith by destroying religious Hindu symbols and replacing them with Periyarite symbols.

He recounted how several attempts were made to destroy the Srirangam Temple by Mughal rulers and that now Udhayanidhi says that he will destroy Sanatana Dharma.

Hitting out at the state’s Hindu Religious Charities Department, Annamalai said that the body tried to select a person to be elected to the post of Srirangam Ranganarayana Jeer 51st Degree using the same procedures as for some ordinary office work.

“Srirangam Ranganathar temple east gate, entrance tower gate has collapsed. This is the aim of the Charity Department to protect the temples,” the TN BJP Chief said.

Addressing the crowd from a stage erected between the Raja Gopuram of the famous Vaishnavite temple and the statue of Periyar in Srirangam, Annamalai said that the day the BJP assumed power would be the last day for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department, according to a Deccan Chronicle report.

He added, “To show how much the DMK government is afraid of the BJP, they have destroyed the lotus statue in the Srirangam temple. Lotus is not only a symbol of BJP. Goddess Lakshmi and Saraswati are also seated on a lotus flower. Lotus is the national flower of our country. The DMK’s fear of the BJP is evident as it removes BJP flags on one side and destroys the lotus flower on the other.”

BJP promises train to Ayodhya for Hindus in Tamil Nadu

Brief extract of my speech in Gandharvakottai & Pudukkottai yesterday during our #EnMannEnMakkal PadaYatra. pic.twitter.com/KMUR7vSJUn — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) November 7, 2023

Annamalai announced that after the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, TN BJP will send pilgrims in train to Ayodhya free of cost to worship Lord Ram. After 22nd January, TN people can go on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya.