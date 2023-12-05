Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Madhya Pradesh: Valik Pathan attacks BJP workers for celebrating victory, wife Shabnam throws boiling water from roof, son attacks with knife

During the arguments between Pathan’s family and BJP workers, his son Sheru attacked the workers with a knife. Furthermore, he asked his wife, Shabnam, to throw boiling water on BJP workers from the roof of their house.

Vakil Pathan and family booked for throwing boiling water on BJP workers
On 4th December, Madhya Pradesh Police booked four members of one Vakil Pathan’s family on charges of throwing boiling water and assaulting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during a victory procession. As per the reports, the victory march was held after BJP won the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections with 163 out of 230 seats.

The incident occurred on the night of 3rd December when the BJP workers passed through the house of Vakil Pathan during a procession to celebrate the victory of BJP’s candidate Mahendra Hardia. Pathan objected to the procession and argued with the BJP workers. He then abused and assaulted them. During the arguments between Pathan’s family and BJP workers, his son Sheru attacked the workers with a knife. Furthermore, he asked his wife, Shabnam, to throw boiling water on BJP workers from the roof of their house.

A case was registered at Khajrana Police station against Pathan, his wife and two sons, Sheru and Shakeel, under Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means) and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Khajrana Police Station in-charge Umrao Singh called it a small matter and assured it was being investigated.

According to an India Today report, despite the brutal attack against the BJP workers, the police seem to be downplaying the incident. “The dispute is not a big one. The matter is being investigated,” Khajrana police station in-charge Umrao Singh said.

