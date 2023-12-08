TMC’s Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra has been expelled from the Lok Sabha after the Ethics Committee tabled its report on her corruption and bribery. She was expelled after the tabled report was debated and a vote was sought from MPs. After Moitra’s expulsion by the Lok Sabha, Opposition leaders, including Congress MPs, staged a walkout.

Following the expulsion, Mahua Moitra, known for her noisy rants in the parliament, launched another noisy rant outside the Parliament as an ex-MP.

#WATCH | "The Ethics Committee has no power to expel….This is the beginning of your(BJP) end," says Mahua Moitra after her expulsion as TMC MP. pic.twitter.com/WZsnqiucoE — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Speaking to the media with Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi standing behind her, Mahua Moitra screamed that there was no evidence of any cash or any gifts being taken by her. She even brazened out sharing her login credentials with Darshan Hiranandani, stating that there is no rule specified against sharing login credentials. She then shouted that an MP sharing her credentials with a businessman so that he could pose questions targeted on his rival business entity is not wrong, because MPs are there to raise questions on behalf of the public anyway.

Moitra then claimed that she was thrown out of the Lok Sabha because the Modi government wanted to hush up the ‘Adani issue’. Repeating her allegations against the Adani Group, she said that they have ignored the ‘13,000 crore coal scam’ but have chosen to harass a single woman MP.

Mahua then claimed that Adani is buying all ports and airports of the country, but the government is only focusing on throwing her out of the Lok Sabha.

Moitra then brought up Ramesh Bidhuri calling Samajwadi MP Danish Ali ‘K*twa and Bh*dwa’, and claimed that it was persecution of minorities.

Mahua stated that she will keep fighting the Modi government. She then quoted lines from the National Anthem and said that the BJP doesn’t have Punjab, Sindh, Dravida, Utkala, and Banga. She added that she would fight the Modi government even in the gutter.

It was interesting to see that Mahua Moitra was shouting at the top of her voice before dozens of journalists, having her statement telecast live all over the country, but was screaming that the Modi government is ‘shutting her up’.