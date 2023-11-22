Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Ramesh Bidhuri and Danish Ali summoned by Lok Sabha privileges committee on 7 December over controversial comments in the house

This is regarding Danish Ali's objectionable comments during the discussion of the Chandrayaan 2 mission in parliament and Ramesh Bidhuri's alleged anti-Muslim remarks in response.

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha has summoned BSP MP Danish Ali and BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri to depose before the panel on 7th December over their complaints against each other. Both the Lok Sabha lawmakers will have to submit oral evidence before the Parliamentary panel. This is regarding Danish Ali’s objectionable comments during the discussion of the Chandrayaan 2 mission in parliament and Ramesh Bidhuri’s alleged anti-Muslim remarks in response.

The notice issued by the committee said, “Oral evidence of Kunwar Danish Ali, MP in respect of complaints received from various Members of Parliament against Shri Ramesh Bidhuri and Kunwar Danish Ali, MPs for alleged improper conduct during the discussion on Chandrayaan-III Mission in the House. (2) Oral evidence of Shri Ramesh Bidhuri, MP in respect of complaints received from various Members of Parliament against him and Kunwar Danish Ali, MPs for alleged improper conduct during the discussion on Chandrayaan-III Mission in the House.” 

The panel will hear complaints against Danish Ali for his running commentary when Bidhuri was addressing the House on Chandrayaan-3 in the special session of Parliament on 22nd September. Several Parliamentarians have alleged that he incessantly provoked Bidhuri triggering an outburst from the BJP MP which was later expunged from the House proceedings. 

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and others made shocking revelations alleging that Danish Ali made “highly objectionable and blasphemous” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They asserted that the BSP leader called PM Modi “Neech” which triggered Ramesh Bidhuri and he fell into his trap.

While the panel will hear Ali who wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 24th  September seeking a privilege probe against Bidhuri. In his complaint letter to the Speaker, Danish Ali wrote, “During the course of his (referring to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri) speech, he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha. Among the words he directed against me were Bhadwa (pimp), Katwa (circumcised one), Mullah ugravadi (Muslim terrorist), atankvadi (terrorist) etc.” 

Subsequently, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla referred the MPs’ complaints to the Privileges Committee in September. 

Bidhuri was earlier called on 10th October but he didn’t appear before the Lok Sabha Panel citing political commitments in the Rajasthan election campaign.

The Lok Sabha privileges panel is led by BJP’s Sunil Singh and will hear Ali for the first time since he accused Bidhuri of making communally explicit remarks against him. 

