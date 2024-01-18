“Have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism”: India issues statement on Iranian airstrikes on Pakistan

In a statement issued on the airstrikes by Iran on two sites in Pakistan’s border areas on 17th January, India said that it is a matter between Iran and Pakistan and that it has an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

“This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defense,” the statement read.

On 17th January Iran attacked the headquarters of a terrorist group with drones and missiles inside Pakistan’s territorial borders.

Two “important headquarters” of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan were “destroyed,” Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim News Agency.

The strikes were concentrated in an area in Pakistan’s Balochistan where “one of the largest headquarters” of Jaish al-Adl was located.

Following Iran’s launch of a barrage of missiles on Pakistan, Islamabad expelled the Iranian ambassador and recalled its ambassador from Tehran.

Iran then issued a statement saying that the air attacks in Pakistan targeted an “Iranian terrorist group” and Tehran government had asked Pakistan several times to take action on the group.

In a latest development, Pakistan has reportedly launched retaliatory strikes on Iran hitting multiple ‘militant’ targets.

Terming Iranian missile attacks on terrorist locations in Pakistan as an “illegal act”, Pakistan claimed it has the right to respond to such attacks.