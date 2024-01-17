Iran has attacked the headquarters of a terrorist group with drones and missiles inside Pakistan’s territorial borders, as per reports. Two “important headquarters” of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan were “destroyed,” Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim News Agency.

The strikes were concentrated in an area in Pakistan’s Balochistan where “one of the largest headquarters” of Jaish al-Adl was located, the report said.

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a “terrorist” organization by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported. Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces.

In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News reported.

Sistan-Baluchistan borders Afghanistan and Pakistan. The region has a history of clashes between Iran’s security forces and Sunni terrorists, as well as drug smugglers. Sistan-Baluchistan is one of Iran’s poorest regions and most of the population in the region is Sunni ethnic Baluchis, Al Arabiya News reported.

Interestingly, the missile attacks inside Pakistan’s territory were carried out roughly at the same time when Pakistan’s caretaker PM Anwaar Kakar was meeting Iran’s FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of WEF in Davos.

These long-range missile attacks were launched just a day after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hit areas near the US consulate in Erbil, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. Iran had stated that the targets were Israeli spy bases. Iran had also targeted ISIS terrorist bases in Syria.

Pakistan ‘strongly condemns’ Iran’s missile strike

Following Iran’s missile strike on Jaish al-Adl, Pakistan has ‘strongly condemned’ what it called an ‘unprovoked violation’ of its airspace and territory. Pakistan has added that 2 children were killed and 3 girls were injured in the missile strike.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which resulted in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls. This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.”

“It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran,” it added.

According to the statement, Pakistan has lodged strong protests with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

“Additionally, the Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” it added.

Pakistan also said that “Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighborly relations” which can “seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence.”

It is notable here that Iran had recently joined BRICS and Indian EAM Dr S Jaishankar had just visited Iran and met with the foreign minister and President.

