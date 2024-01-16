A Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile hit a US-owned and operated cargo ship on Monday, US Central Command announced in a statement, CNN reported.

The attack against the Gibraltar Eagle seems to be the first time the Houthis have successfully hit a US-owned or operated ship, increasing the stakes in the Red Sea after the US pledged that further Houthi launches would be given a response.

The Houthi attack comes just days after a US-led coalition conducted strikes against the Iranian-backed rebel group in Yemen. The US warned more strikes were possible if the Houthis continued to attack, CNN reported.

The M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier owned and operated by US-based Eagle Bulk, suffered no injuries or significant damage, US Central Command said.

In a post shared on X, US Central Command stated, “On Jan. 15 at approximately 4 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and operated container ship. The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey.”

In addition, the US Central Command also added that another anti-ship ballistic missile was fired toward the southern parts of the Red Sea shipping routes, at around 2 pm on Sanaa time. However, the missile failed to reach the sea and impacted within Yemeni land territory.

In a statement, Eagle Bulk Shipping said that the Gibraltar Eagle, which is carrying a cargo of steel products, was hit “by an unidentified projectile” roughly 100 miles offshore in the Gulf of Aden.

The statement said, “As a result of the impact, the vessel suffered limited damage to a cargo hold but is stable and is heading out of the area.” It further stated, “All seafarers onboard the vessel are confirmed to be uninjured,” according to CNN report.

The UK Maritime Security Agency (UKMTO) said it had received a report regarding the incident. Eagle Bulk Shipping stated it was in “close contact with all relevant authorities.”

The Maritime Security Agency said, “Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.”

The Houthis took responsibility for the attack, saying they fired a number of “direct” and “accurate” missiles, CNN reported.

Earlier on Monday, the Houthis tried to fire an anti-ship ballistic missile that failed in flight and crashed in Yemen, according to a statement released by US Central Command. No injuries or damage were reported in the incident, US Central Command said.

In a post shared on X, US Central Command stated, “Earlier in the day, at approximately 2 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Forces detected an anti-ship ballistic missile fired towards the Southern Red Sea commercial shipping lanes. The missile failed in flight and impacted land in Yemen. There were no injuries or damage reported.”

Meanwhile, UK-based maritime security group Ambrey said that a total of three missiles were launched towards the Red Sea on Monday, CNN reported. According to the group, two of the three missiles did not reach the sea, and the third one affected a US-owned and operated vessel.

After the US and UK carried out strikes against Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen on Thursday, the Biden administration said the US would defend its assets and interests in the region. Following the strikes, Houthis vowed to retaliate, saying that any US or UK asset would be a “legitimate target.”

Since mid-November, the Houthis have launched approximately 30 attacks toward international shipping lanes, forcing many of the world’s largest shipping companies to avoid the Red Sea.

On Thursday, the US and UK hit 28 separate Houthi sites in an attempt to disrupt the group’s ability to fire on international shipping lanes in the Red Sea. The strikes carried out by the US and UK were backed by Canada, Australia, Bahrain, and the Netherlands.

Following the strikes, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that the Royal Air Force has conducted targeted strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen, calling it “limited, necessary, and proportionate action in self-defence.”

Rishi Sunak said the UK will always stand up for “freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade.” He stated that the Houthis, despite the repeated warnings from the international community, continue to conduct attacks in the Red Sea, including against UK and US warships.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that the targeted strikes were a clear message that the escalation of attacks by the Houthi rebels against commercial vessels would not be tolerated.

In his statement, Biden said these strikes were in direct response to “Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history.”

After the missile strike on the US-owned ship, tensions in the area are expected to escalate.

Meanwhile, areas near the US consulate in Iraq’s Erbil were bombed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGS) has taken responsibility for the attacks near the US consulate in Erbil, ABC News reported. The IRGS said it was targeting the “headquarters of spies” and “anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region” with ballistic missiles.

Four people were killed in the bombings carried out by IRGS, ABC News reported citing an Iraqi security source. The Iraqi security source said there were no coalition forces or American forces killed in the bombing in Erbil.

According to the source, coalition forces shot down three drones near Erbil airport in Iraq. Air traffic has stopped in Erbil, ABC News reported citing an Iraqi security source.

According to the source, the bombing was very violent. The source said eight locations were targeted near the US Consulate.

(With inputs from ANI)