Israel highlights beauty of Lakshadweep, says they are ready to start desalination project to help the island

In another embarrassing moment for Maldives, Israel has appealed to people to visit the Lakshadweep islands. This comes amid the ongoing controversy between Maldives and India after some politicians of the ruling government in Maldives insulted India, Indians and PM Modi.

We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program.



Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow.



For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here… pic.twitter.com/bmfDWdFMEq — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) January 8, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4th January urged people around the world to visit Lakshadweep islands and enjoy the scenic beauty of the union territory of India in a big boost to tourism.

He dedicated the Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat and said that the work of providing piped water to every household in Lakshadweep is moving at a fast pace. This plant will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day.

In no time, Lakshadweep became one of the most searched topics on the internet. Netizens began comparing the island’s beauty with that of Maldives which irked some senior politicians of the People’s National Congress government in Maldives.

Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, made insulting remarks against PM Modi referring to him as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’ after he posted pictures from his visit to Lakshadweep Islands.

Now, the embassy of Israel in India has taken to X, formerly Twitter, saying that it is ready to commence working on the desalination project in the Indian union territory.

“We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government’s request to initiate the desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow. For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here are a few pictures showing this island’s enchanting allure. #ExploreIndianIslands,” the Israeli embassy posted.

They also shared enthralling images and a video from Lakshadweep showing the beautiful marine life that would give Maldives a run for its money.

This response comes as a big blow to the likes of Mariyam Shiuna, now suspended, who called used derogatory terms for India and Israel and PM Modi and Israel’s friendship.

Notably, Mariyam Shiuna is highly anti-semitic. Her engagement on X includes sharing posts that call for the defeat of Zionism.

Similarly, other ministers, officials and prominent personalities too have taken to social media, making obnoxious remarks against India and Indians.

The trend as it stands now is #VisitMaldives versus #ExploreIndianIslands #BoycottMaldives #MaldivesOut #LakshadweepTourism.