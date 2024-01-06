Saturday, January 6, 2024
PM Narendra Modi’s Lakshadweep visit, an attempt to promote it as tourist destination of choice in Arabian Sea ahead of china-tilting Maldives

Apart from bringing prosperity to the archipelago, development of Lakshadweep will also tell Maldives that they need to course-correct when it comes to relationship with its neighbour.

Amit Kelkar
PM Modi in Lakshadweep (Image Source: Sakshi News)
Earlier this week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea. PM Modi shared stunning images of the beautiful beaches of Lakshadweep and even went snorkeling. The Prime Minister also interacted with the locals during his visit to the beautiful islands.

The visit brought the attention of the world to the islands, and Lakshadweep remained the most googled keyword for 2 days in a row. The pristine beaches and the scenic beauty has become the focus of the world following PM Modi’s visit. The attempt by the PM to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination seems to have gotten off to a strong start.

While the Prime Minister also talked about several development projects in the archipelago, it was clear that tourism industry was the prime focus. Located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep is a great destination for tourists who want to enjoy beautiful beaches and indulge in adventure sports in the water. This visit by PM Modi signals India’s intent to push Lakshadweep as an alternative to Maldives.

India’s neighbour in the Arabian Sea, Maldives, is the preferred tourist destination across the world, but particularly among Indians. The country of 1200 islands, mostly uninhabited, is highly popular as a destination in India. From film stars to sports persons to influencers, everyone likes to go to Maldives and share photos of their trip on social media.

However, located in the same geography, Lakshadweep doesn’t get that many visitors as Maldives and PM Modi’s government clearly wants to change that. The Indian Union Territory offers the same experience as the neighbouring country.

This pitch to promote Lakshadweep as the destination of choice over Maldives is also seen as a snub to the island nation which is recently being seen as “pro-China” and anti-India sentiments being fueled there. Last year, Mohamed Muizzu was elected as the President of Maldives, someone who is pro-China. Shortly after his election, he raised tensions with India by asking India toi withdraw its troops from the island nation.

Meanwhile, he is close to China’s communist party and is pandering to Chinese interests in the region. China has already started using Maldives territory to maintain its presence in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. A new Free Trade Agreement is also in the pipeline between China and Maldives.

Tourism still remains the main source pf revenue for Maldives however, and Indian attempt to cut its share in the tourism industry by promoting Lakshadweep as its alternative, is a clear signal to Maldives. By promoting Lakshadweep, India is sending a message to Maldives that their recent anti-India and pro-China steps are being noted, and India is displeased.

Apart from bringing prosperity to the archipelago, development of Lakshadweep will also tell Maldives that they need to course-correct when it comes to relationship with its neighbour.

Amit Kelkar
Amit Kelkar
a Pune based IT professional with keen interest in politics

