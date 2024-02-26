In a recent rally in Maharashtra’s Akola, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel came out in support of hateful Islamic preacher Salman Azhari for his “Aaj kutto ka waqt hai kal hamara ayega” speech against Hindus. Speaking in the public rally in Akola on 19th February, Jaleel said that the Mufti Salman Azhari had only spoken a ‘Sher’ (couplet). He questioned why those offended with Azhari’s speech assumed that they are dogs.

“Unhone kaha ke aaj kutton ka waqt hai kal hamara daur ayega (He [Mufti Azhari] said that today it’s these dogs [Hindus] time but our time will also come. Toh Maulana Sahab ko lekar chale gaye (so they arrested the Maulana Sahab). But who said that you are dogs tum kyun samajh rah eke tum kutte ho (Why are you assuming that you are dogs)? Humne kaunsa tumhara naam leke kaha…lekin raat mein jitney bhi gaye ghar ke upar sab bhaunkna shuru kar diye (Although we did not name anyone, but they all started barking),” Jaleel said.

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel refers to "Hindus" as "dogs", similar to Mufti Salman Azhari. pic.twitter.com/i0WtUOeCKa — Treeni (@_treeni) February 25, 2024

Notably, Gujarat Police arrested Mufti on 4th February for his inflammatory speech against Hindus in Junagadh on 31st January. Accused Mufti Salman Azhari gave a hateful speech during a program attended by a large number of Muslims on the grounds of Narayan Vidya Mandir near the Junagadh court.

In the video, Azhari was heard saying, “Abhi to karbala ka akhiri maidan baqi hai…Kuch der ki khamoshi hai, fir shore ayega… Aaj kutton ka wakt hai, kal hamara daur ayega.” (The final battle of Karbala is yet to come… a moment of silence, then there will be noise again. Today is the time of the dogs, tomorrow will be our time).” After saying this, he chanted, “Labbaik Ya Rasulallah” and the crowd repeated after him.

Then Azhari and the crowd start chanting the slogan ‘Ghulam Hai Ghulam Hai, Rasool Ke Ghulam Hai’.

Further citing research on Muslims, he said, “Muslims are beaten, slaughtered, children killed, women robbed, houses destroyed, mosques burnt, but it is not their leader who brings them back together. Now and then they have been scattered and reunited and come alive in the name of Mohammed, gathered in the name of Tajdar-e-Madinah.”

He continued, “Today we are yours. Not even asking about the condition of the necks, but the point is that our young man plays pubg all night, uses the internet, pain while the dogs are barking at the dignity of the presence when it comes to destroying their akhlaq (Urdu word meaning morality). happens. Your house is being set on fire and you are doing mujra on Tiktok.”

As reported earlier, Mufti Salman Azhari has a history of delivering inflammatory speeches and instigating Muslim youths against Hinduism. The Islamic preacher has multiple hate speech cases filed against him.

Recently, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said that an investigation will be conducted into the terror angle in the case against Azhari. As reported earlier, Gujarat ATS SP Om Prakash Jat said that ATS will probe the financing of Mufti Azhari’s trust ‘Al-Amaan Education and Welfare Trust’ in addition to his activities.

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel lauds Asaduddin Owaisi for instigating Muslims against Ram Mandir

The AlMIM MP was also heard talking about the demolished Babri structure and praised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his speech in the Parliament earlier this month wherein he said, “Babri Masjid thi hai aur rahegi (Babri Masjid was, is and will continue to exist).

About Owaisi’s speech, Imtiaz Jaleel said, “Himmat lagti hai…300 baithe hain saamne, aur wahan par wo khade reh kar bolta hai ke hamare liye wo [Babri] masjid thi hai aur rahegi (It take courage..they have 300 MPs sitting in Parliament…and there he [Owaisi] stands up and says for us, Babri Masjid was, is and shall exist in perpetuity [at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir site]).”

The AIMIM leader’s assertion about the Babri structure came even as a grand Temple of Lord Ram was constructed at the Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court verdict. In a historic ruling in 2019, the Supreme Court settled the five-century-long dispute with a unanimous decision, allowing the entire 2.77-acre disputed site for the construction of a temple dedicated to Bhagwan Ram Lalla, one of the three claimants in the case.