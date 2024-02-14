A video of Mufti Salman Azhari, who was recently arrested by Gujarat Police for his inflammatory remarks, has been making rounds on social media. In the video, Azhari can be seen instigating the youths against Hindus and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “It was a Masjid and it will always remain a Masjid for us. We are facing the heat today, but one day they (Hindus) will face the heat of their decision,” Azhari indicated.

“A day will come when people will solely follow Islam and no other religion. We are struggling. Increase our power to such a level that no one will ever be able to trouble us. Aaj kutto ka waqt hai kal hamara ayega (Now these dogs are celebrating, tomorrow we will celebrate,” he could be heard saying in the video. The detained is said to have delivered a speech in Maharashtra’s Jalna district days before the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Azhari could also be comparing the Hindu community to dogs and said that the inauguration of Ram Mandir meant nothing for the Muslim community. “It was a Masjid and it will always be a Masjid for us. A day will come when all will worship Allah,” he reiterated.

Mufti Salman Azhari has a history of delivering inflammatory speeches and instigating Muslim youths against Hinduism. Recently, he also gave a speech in Jamsar, Bikaner, Rajasthan, where he asked the Sunni Muslim youths to sacrifice their lives for Islam.

The speech by Azhari was delivered on 1st February at Mola Ali Conference in Rajasthan. The video of the said incident was also posted on social media after Azhari was arrested by the Gujarat Police.

Also, in June 2022, during Kanhaiyalal’s and Umesh Kolhe’s brutal murders, Mufti Salman Azhari had instigated and dog whistled Muslims across India to commit Jihad and execute suicide attacks.

Recently on 12th February, controversial Islamic cleric Mufti Salman Azhari was arrested and he is now facing legal action in Gujarat for making provocative remarks. Modasa police arrested him within 24 hours of the Bhachau Court of Kutch granting him bail. A case was filed against Azhari at Modasa Town Police Station, and action was subsequently taken by the police. The court granted five days remand after Mufti Azhari was produced in the court.

Right after Mufti Salman Azhari was granted bail in Kutch, Modasa police intervened and took him into custody from Kutch police. Azhari was taken into custody by Aravalli police and brought before a court asking for a 10-day remand. However, the court ordered a 5-day remand after hearing both sides’ arguments.

He was earlier arrested by Gujarat Police on 4th February for his inflammatory speech in Junagadh on 31st January. On January 31, accused Mufti Salman Azhari gave a venomous speech during a program attended by a large number of Muslims on the grounds of Narayan Vidya Mandir near the Junagadh court.

In the video, Azhari was heard saying, “Abhi to karbala ka akhiri maidan baqi hai…Kuch der ki khamoshi hai, fir shore ayega… Aaj kutton ka wakt hai, kal hamara daur ayega.” (The final battle of Karbala is yet to come… a moment of silence, then there will be noise again. Today is the time of the dogs, tomorrow will be our time).” After saying this, he chanted, “Labbek Ya Rasulullah” and the crowd repeated after him.