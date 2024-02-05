On Sunday (4th February), a team of Gujarat police reached Mumbai and arrested Salman Azhari in connection to his genocidal speech against the Hindu community.

The cops obtained a 2-day transit remand to take the Islamic hate preacher to Junagadh in Gujarat. Azhar was initially detained inside the Ghatkopar police station.

Once the news of his arrest spread, a large mob of frenzied Muslims gathered outside the police station. They created chaos, brought the traffic in the area to a standstill and demanded the immediate release of Salman Azhari.

BREAKING: Mufti Salman Azhari, an anti-Hindu Islamic cleric, was arrested today in Mumbai by the Gujarat ATS for delivering an anti-Hindu terror speech.



Now, Muslim mob over 1000 individuals have surrounded Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, demanding his release while… pic.twitter.com/Obe4FBloJO — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) February 4, 2024

The advocate for Salman Azhari, Vahid Shaikh, was seen issuing veiled threats to the police. He claimed, “The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) is planning to take him from here. If the police will not execute their duty properly, then, the law and order situation can deteriorate.”

In the meantime, Muslims from across Mumbai assembled outside the Ghatkopar police station in the hopes of intimidating the police into releasing Salman Azhari.

Listen to this – Mufti Salman Azhari's advocate is arm twisting the Mumbai & Gujarat Police and indirectly threatening to create riots, "If the Mufti gets arrested by Gujarat ATS." https://t.co/jaYAqirpse pic.twitter.com/MbGMWVg7Qp — Treeni (@_treeni) February 4, 2024

When the police failed to control the situation, they allowed Salman Azhari to make an announcement from inside the Ghatkopar police station.

“…Neither am I a criminal, nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also cooperating with them. I am ready to be arrested if it is in my destiny…” he was heard saying.

A police officer, standing beside Salman Azhari, was seen trying to pacify the Muslim mob.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari who was arrested in a hate speech case requested his supporters not to protest and said, "…Neither am I a criminal, nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also… https://t.co/rQHuf6LNK1 pic.twitter.com/7a8vZ32O46 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

In the meantime, the police claimed that the situation was under control. DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput says, “In Mumbai, there is peace, the Ghatkopar area is also peaceful. Don’t believe any rumours. I want to tell the people of Mumbai that, for them, Police are on the road…”

#WATCH | Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari arrested in hate speech case | DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput says, " In Mumbai, there is peace, the Ghatkopar area is also peaceful. Don't believe any rumours. I want to tell the people of Mumbai that, for them, Police are on the road…" pic.twitter.com/20SsVogSan — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

Soon after, Muslim ‘journalists’ came out in support of the radical Islamic preacher. Ali Sohrab, who has a history of peddling fake news against Hindus, wrote, “#IStandWithSalmanAzhari.”

‘Political analyst’ Imam Malik shamelessly whitewashed the genocidal comment made by Salman Azhari. He wrote, “Mufti Salman Azhari has been arrested by the Gujarat police only because the ‘poem’ has the word ‘dog’ in it.”

The Background of the Controversy

On January 31, accused Mufti Salman Azhari gave a venomous speech during a program attended by a large number of Muslims on the grounds of Narayan Vidya Mandir near the Junagadh court.

“Aaj Kutton Ka Wakt Hai, Hamara Daur Ayega”: Video of Mufti Salman Azhari’s hate speech in Junagadh goes viral, action sought pic.twitter.com/FFqabYMXGY — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) February 2, 2024

In the video, Azhari was heard saying, “Abhi to karbala ka akhiri maidan baqi hai…Kuch der ki khamoshi hai, fir shore ayega… Aaj kutton ka wakt hai, kal hamara daur ayega.” (The final battle of Karbala is yet to come… a moment of silence, then there will be noise again. Today is the time of the dogs, tomorrow will be our time).” After saying this, he chanted, “Labbek Ya Rasulullah” and the crowd repeated after him.