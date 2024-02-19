Days after a Hindu youth named Sadhram Yadav was brutally murdered in Chhttisgarh’s Kawardha, the police booked six accused in the case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Following his return from Kashmir, Ayaz Khan and his accomplices killed the 50-year-old Gausevak by slitting his throat in the style of the Islamic terrorist group ISIS. This was done in an attempt to incite fear before the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Six persons, including Ayaz, Idrish, Mehtab, and Sheikh Rafiq, murdered Gausevak Sadhram Yadav on 20th January in Lalpur village of Kawardha, Chhattisgarh, by slitting his throat like ISIS terrorists.

The police have imposed Section 16 of the UAPA on the six accused in the case. The terrorist connection between Ayaz and Idris has also been uncovered. Moreover, there is information regarding Ayaz visiting Kashmir and Idris meeting some suspects. According to media sources, UAPA was invoked for the first time in a case other than against Naxalites in the state.

The accused had deliberately quarrelled with Sadhram Yadav and murdered him in ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ style. Kawardha residents were outraged following Sadhram’s horrific murder. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused and the administration has bulldozed their houses.

The individuals named as suspects – Sufiyan, Idris, Ayaz, and Mahtab Khan – have been apprehended.



They killed Sadhram Yadav, a shepherd in a cowshed, by having his throat slit.



Following the investigation, the police imposed a UAPA section against the accused. According to Kawardha SP Abhishek Pallav, one of the murder accused, Ayaz, often travelled to Kashmir, and evidence has been found of Idris being in contact with dubious people.

According to Kawardha SP, when Ayaz Khan was arrested and his phone was searched, information about his multiple trips to Jammu and Kashmir was found. When a team from Chhattisgarh was sent to Jammu and Kashmir, links to terrorists were also revealed. Information has been received regarding another accused Idris Khan talking to the suspected individuals, the officer said.



Meanwhile, Hindu organisations are calling for strict action on the matter. Gausevak Sadhram Yadav’s wife recently returned a government cheque for Rs 5 lakh. Sadhram Yadav’s wife stated that she does not want assistance, but rather stern action against the murderers of her husband.