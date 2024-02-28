Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu denies reports of resignation, Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs as BJP stakes claim to form government

6 Congress MLAs and 3 independent MLAs had voted for the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha polls putting the Congress government in danger.

(L) Former HP minister Vikramaditya Singh; (R) former HP CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Minutes after reports started doing rounds that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has resigned from his post, Sukhu denied such reorts. The development comes a day after the Congress was jolted in the Rajya Sabha elections for HP seats.

However, he has also reportedly said that he will not hesitate to step down if its helps the party.

Reports had also claimed that the Congress party could select a new CM by evening and has sent party observers to speak to the MLAs. However Sukhu said that his government is there to complete its tenure. His media advisor Yashpal too denied the reports of the resignation of the Chief Minister terming it as ‘baseless’.

The high voltage drama comes just an hour after the resignation of state minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

A fight has reportedly ensued between Sukhu and Vikramaditya with the latter accusing Sukhu of insulting him without taking his name and ignoring MLAs. Vikramaditya also held a public briefing to express his disappointment with Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh went to Rajya Sabhal polls on 27th February where Congress MLAs cross-voted for the BJP candidate. These included Rajendra Rana, an MLA who had been demanding the ouster of Sukhu as CM.

6 Congress MLAs and 3 independent MLAs had voted for the BJP candidate putting the Congress government in danger.

Meanwhile, as many as 15 BJP MLAs of Himachal Pradesh were suspended from the House by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday allegedly for creating ruckus in his chamber.

The 15 BJP MLA’s who were suspended from the House include Jai Ram Thakur, Vipin Parmar, Randhir Sharma, Hans Raj, Vinod Kumar, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Lokinder Kumar, Trilok Jamwal, Surinder Shourie, Puran Chand, Dalip Thakur, Inder Singb Gandhi, Ranbir Nikka and Deep Raj.

The BJP legislators were suspended by the Speaker after the State Parliamentary party affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan moved a proposal recommending the expulsion of the MLAs from the house.

