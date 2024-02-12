Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that his government will not only make sure that the encroached land in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura is freed but a police station is built at Malik Ka Bagicha. In this spot, an Islamist mob attacked, assaulted, and tried to burn policemen alive.

Several women personnel of the Uttarakhand Police were attacked too.

Speaking at a public event in Haridwar, CM Dhami stated, “The spot where our police personnel, especially women personnel and journalists were brutally attacked and assaulted by an unruly mob for doing their duty, we will build a police station. On the place of the same ‘Malik ka Bageecha’, we will build a police station. It is my clear message to rioters and anti-social elements. We will not spare anyone who tried to disturb the peace in Devbhumi Uttarakhand.”

बनभूलपुरा, हल्द्वानी में जिस जगह से अवैध अतिक्रमण हटाया गया वहां पर अब पुलिस थाने का निर्माण किया जाएगा।



उपद्रवियों और दंगाइयों के लिए हमारी सरकार का यह स्पष्ट संदेश है कि देवभूमि की शांति से खिलवाड़ करने वाले किसी भी व्यक्ति को छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा, ऐसे उपद्रियों के लिए उत्तराखण्ड… pic.twitter.com/kUQsHCCpeq — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) February 12, 2024

The Nainital Police have arrested 30 rioters and seized pistols, guns, and other ammunition from them. Speaking to ANI, SSP Nainital said that police have recovered 99 of the police ammunition looted by the rioters when they attacked Banbhoolpura police station on 8th February. He added that efforts are on to arrest the main accused Abdul Malik.

On 8th February, the civic authorities in Haldwani went to demolish an illegal madrasa built on government land in Banbhoolpura when they were attacked by a Muslim mob. It resulted in a wave of violence across Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, leaving at least six people dead and over 300 police personnel injured. Superintendent of Police Harbans Singh confirmed the same on 9th February. Uttarakhand authorities have registered three First Information Reports (FIR) against 5000 unnamed, and 19 known individuals.