On Sunday (11th February), the Uttarakhand Police said that another 25 rioters involved in the recent mob violence in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura have been arrested. The police have recovered 7 country-made pistols and 54 live rounds. This takes the total arrests in the case to 30 with five already held by the police.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday SSP Nainital Prahlad Narayan Meena said, “3 FIRs (case numbers 21/24, 22/24, 23/24) have been registered in the matter. Each FIR has been allotted to an investigation team and they have begun their work. 25 people have been arrested… From these 25 people, we have recovered 7 country-made pistols and 54 live rounds. When they attacked the Banbhoolpura police station, they looted government ammunition of different calibres as well. 67 live rounds of 7.62mm and 32 live rounds of 9mm have also been recovered. Including 5 initial and 25 latest apprehensions, 30 people have been arrested so far…”

Speaking to ANI, SSP Nainital said that police have recovered 99 of the police ammunition looted by the rioters when they attacked Banbhoolpura police station on 8th February. He added that efforts are on to arrest the main accused Abdul Malik.

The officer further said that normalcy is returning in the riot-affected area gradually. Traffic is running normally. Exams have also been conducted in which the attendance was quite good. He also said that the police had distributed milk and other essential items in Banbhoolpura. In the next few days, the curfew imposed in other areas will also be lifted.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police released a list of accused rioters arrested. Taking to X, Uttarakhand Police wrote, “Big action by Uttarakhand Police in Banbhulpura violence, 07 pistols, 54 live cartridges and 99 live cartridges looted from the police station were also recovered from the possession of 25 unruly accused.”

The names of the arrested accused are- Junaid, Mohammad Nizam, Mehboob alias Maku, Shahzad alias Kanakada, Abdul Majid, Shajid, Mohammad Naeem, Shahnawaz, Shakir Ahmed, Isharar Ali, Shanu alias Raja, Raees alias Bitt, Gulzar, Raees Ahmed, Farid, Javed, Saad, Tasleem, Ahmed Hasan, Shahrukh, Arjana, Rihan, Jishan, Muzammil, Majid.

List of accused arrested in Haldwai violence (Source: Uttarakhand Police)

On Sunday, a delegation from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind visited Haldwani. Maulana Arshad Madani, Jamiat chief, ‘condemned’ the police action in Haldwani and stated that the report given by the delegation was ‘extremely painful’. The Maulana claimed that is harassing people including women and forcibly entering their houses. He added that the “nefarious series of arrests should be stopped.”

Meanwhile, DGP Uttarakhand Abhinav Kumar “categorically rejected” the allegations of bias and said, “The police acted in the lawful exercise of their right to self-defence in the discharge of their official duties. We have sufficient audio-visual evidence to this effect. It will be presented in the ongoing magisterial inquiry and criminal investigation. We intend to act without any bias in full accordance with the law.”

Dehradun | DGP Uttarakhand Abhinav Kumar informed that the police had gone to Banbhoolpura in aid of an ongoing, legally sanctioned anti-encroachment drive being carried out by civil authorities. They were attacked by a violent mob.



Haldwani violence

On 8th February, the civic authorities in Haldwani went to demolish an illegal madrasa built on government land in Banbhoolpura when they were attacked by a Muslim mob. It resulted in a wave of violence across Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, leaving at least six people dead and over 300 police personnel injured. Superintendent of Police Harbans Singh confirmed the same on 9th February. Uttarakhand authorities have registered three First Information Reports (FIR) against 5000 unnamed, and 19 known individuals. As the administration is taking action against the mobsters, intellectuals and left-liberals have come out in support of the encroachers-turned-rioters who attacked the police personnel on the eventful day.

It is pertinent to note that the action by the police municipal corporation authorities against the illegal construction on government land was taken after the Uttarakhand High Court on 8th February, did not grant relief to the petitioners Safia Malik and others seeking a stay on the demolition exercise.