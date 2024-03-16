On 14th March, an alarming case of love jihad came to light in Gajraula Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha where a young woman from the Deehat police station area of Hapur district was befriended on Instagram by Nizam, a resident of Bhadaura which falls under the jurisdiction of Saidangali police station, by pretending to be Sanjay Kuma. The accused also took the victim to a hotel in Gajraula on 8th March and raped her. He has now been arrested.

The perpetrator not only used a fraudulent Hindu identification on his Instagram ID to trap the female but also duped her under the guise of a government job and sexually assaulted her in the hotel. Afterwards, she was shocked to learn the truth and his real name. She then narrated the entire ordeal to her family members.

Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members also reached the police station with the girl and her family to submit a complaint as well as demanded strict action against the Muslim man on 14th March. The in-charge of the Brijghat police station who was present there reportedly misbehaved with them. The Hindu activists then started a protest in response and raised slogans against the official. They sat outside the police station’s gate and also demanded his transfer.

Enraged by the cop’s conduct, Hemant Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Vinod Garg, Vipin, Piyush, Kushal Chaudhary, Yogesh Chaudhary, Akhilesh Kumar, Abhishek, Pradeep Verma, Pritam Singh, Dinesh Agarwal and other Hindu activists started the demonstration. Circle Officer (CO) Swetabh Bhaskar and police station in-charge Harish Vardhan Singh pacified the people. The circle officer revealed that a report had been registered and the culprit was apprehended. He was sent to jail on 15th March.