Congress leader Rashid Alvi backs former PM Manmohan Singh over his statement advocating the ‘first right’ on resources for Muslims

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has backed former PM Manmohan Singh over his remarks advocating the ‘first right’ on resources to minorities, particularly Muslims.

“Former PM Manmohan Singh said people in the last line have first right to resources, and factually, Indian Muslims are in the last line,” Rashid Alvi said.

On Sunday (April 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress party for embracing Rahul Gandhi’s ultra-leftist agenda of ‘wealth redistribution’. PM Modi stated that his election manifesto of the Congress party reflected Maoist ideology. During an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, PM Modi mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s promise to survey and share the country’s riches.

Speaking about then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s speech in which he claimed that Muslims ought to be given the first right to the nation’s resources, PM Modi stated that if the Congress heads back to power, they will redistribute the nation’s wealth among Muslims, intruders, and those with multiple children.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara, PM Modi on Sunday said, “Earlier, when they (the Congress) were in power, they had said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Do you agree to this?”

“Congress’s manifesto says they will take stock of the gold mothers and daughters have, and will distribute that wealth. Manmohan Singh’s government had said Muslims have the first right to wealth. Brothers and sisters, this Urban Naxal thinking will not spare even the mangal sutras of my mothers and sisters,” he added.

Former PM Manmohan Singh kicked up a storm when he said minorities, especially the Muslim minority, had the first right to the country’s resources. “We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on resources,” Singh had said.