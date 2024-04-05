Friday, April 5, 2024
Sharia-compliant manifesto? Congress bends to AIMPLB, hints at repealing triple talaq law and enforcing communal violence bill

The Congress promised to appoint more judges, belonging to the Muslim community, to the High Courts and the Supreme Court.

OpIndia Staff
Sharia-compliant manifesto for Muslim appeasement? Congress promises hints at repealing triple talaq law, bringing in communal violence bill
Rahul Gandhi in skull cap, Congress manifesto 2024
14

On Friday (5th April), the Congress party courted controversy after it announced several schemes in its election manifesto to appease the Muslim community ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The grand-old party has vowed to send Muslim students abroad and increase their scholarships.

Interestingly, Congress has hinted at repealing the triple talaq act, allowing personal laws to supersede uniformity and entertain the wearing of non-essential religious clothing in educational institutes under the garb of the Right to Freedom of Religion.

All of these happen to be the talking points of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which has previously opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. Page 8 of the Congress manifesto reads

4. We will restore the Maulana Azad Scholarships for study abroad and increase the number of scholarships

7. Congress will ensure that, like every citizen, minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws.

The Congress promised to appoint more judges, belonging to the Muslim community, to the High Courts and the Supreme Court. It has assured to strengthen the ‘autonomy’ of the Commissions for SC, ST, minorities and OBC.

Page 24 of the manifesto says –

5. More women and persons belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and minorities will be appointed as judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court.

Page 22 of the manifesto says-

12. We promise to strengthen the autonomy of the Election Commission of India, the Central Information Commission, the Human Rights Commission, the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General, the Commissions for SC, ST, minorities and OBC, and other constitutional bodies.

Congress has also assured to provide collateral-free education loans up to 7.5 lakhs. Page 13 of the manifesto reads

17. Congress will revive the Education Loan programme to college students implemented under the UPA government and instruct banks to extend collateral-free education loans up to ₹7.5 lakhs especially to students belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, EWS and minorities.

The grand-old party has also suggested implementing the draconian Communal Violence Bill, which is aimed at disproportionately targeting the Hindu community.

Page 39 of the manifesto says –

1.Congress will put down with a firm hand hate speeches, hate crimes and communal conflicts. According to NCRB data, crimes against women, SC, ST and minorities have increased. We will identify the perpetrators of such crimes as well as their sponsors and punish them in accordance with law.

2. Congress is firmly opposed to extra-judicial illegal measures like mob lynching, police encounter killings and bulldozer justice. We will stop them immediately and punish the perpetrators in accordance with law.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

