On Saturday, 6th April, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hit out at Congress and said that the party’s manifesto is for elections in Pakistan, not in India. Speaking to reporters, Sarma accused Congress of doing appeasement politics and condemned it.

CM Sarma said, “Congress manifesto is about politics of appeasement. No one wants to bring back Triple Talaq. No one wants to resume child marriage. No one wants to allow anyone to marry 2-3 times. Neither Hindus nor Muslims want it. It is the mindset of Congress. They want to divide the society and form government again. I condemn Congress’ appeasement politics. Congress manifesto gives a feeling that it was created for elections in Pakistan and not in India.”

Congress reacted to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comment

Reacting to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comment, Congress spokesperson Bedabrata Bora said, “Sarma had been in the Congress for several years but he could not understand the main ethos of the party. That is why he went to the BJP. Even after being in the BJP for some time now, he still tries to defame Congress to prove his loyalty to the saffron party.”

PM Modi lambasted Congress for its ‘Muslim League manifesto’

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted Congress and said that its manifesto was similar to that of the Muslim League in pre-partition India. PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and the I.N.D.I. Alliance, stressing that they prioritise and stand for “Commission”. He took a dig at the Congress party’s election manifesto released a day earlier, and asserted that the party that was once led by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi is now cut off from the public. PM Modi added that Congress election manifesto reveals that it now has the same mindset that the Muslim league had during the time of partition. He emphasised that the rest of the Congress is dominated by the leftists.

PM Modi said, “The Congress which fought for independence ended decades ago. The Congress that is left now neither has policies in the interest of the country nor a vision for nation-building. The kind of manifesto released by Congress yesterday proves that today’s Congress is completely cut off from the hopes and aspirations of today’s India. The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto which was there in the Muslim League during the freedom movement. The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever part of it is left is completely dominated by the leftists. Congress is nowhere to be seen in this.”

PM Modi added that the I.N.D.I. Alliance is desperate and rattled, adding that its leaders can’t even say that they are coming to power. They are fighting this election just to stop the BJP from achieving the coveted 370 figure, he noted.

Congress released manifesto for Lok Sabha elections

The Congress unveiled its manifesto, titled ‘Nyay Patra,’ for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Leading figures of the Congress, such as party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, presented the election blueprint, just days ahead of the general elections.

Underneath the web of jargon that Congress weaved in its manifesto, there is a sinister agenda underway that seeks to legitimise love jihad, beef-eating, control of investigating agencies, and freeing of criminals, among other things. OpIndia’s analysis of the manifesto can be checked here.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin on 16th April 2024. The polling will take place in seven phases with the last phase scheduled for 1st June 2024. The results will be announced on 4th June 2024. State-wise phase-wise schedule of the polling can be checked here.