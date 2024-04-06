Saturday, April 6, 2024
“Congress manifesto reflects the same mindset of the Muslim League”: PM Modi lambasts Congress for corruption, ‘fighting against Shakti’

PM Modi said that that the election manifesto of Congress reveals that it now has the same mindset that the Muslim league had during the time of partition.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi lambasts Congress over its election manifesto, says it reflect same mindset of Muslim league during partition time
On Saturday (6th April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and the I.N.D.I. Alliance stressing that they prioritise and stand for “Commission” (corruption/extortion).

Addressing a rally in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, he slammed the grand old party charging it with ruining the career of Indian youth in the guise of its election manifesto. He appealed to the voters stating that the I.N.D.I. alliance wants to ruin the careers of their wards arguing that with reservations in jobs, they want to do corruption in the recruitment process. 

He took a dig at the Congress party’s election manifesto released a day earlier. He asserted that the party that was once led by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi is now cut off from the public. He added that its election manifesto reveals that it now has the same mindset that the Muslim league had during the time of partition. He emphasised that the rest of the Congress is dominated by the leftists.

PM Modi said, “The Congress which fought for independence ended decades ago. The Congress that is left now neither has policies in the interest of the country nor a vision for nation-building. The kind of manifesto released by Congress yesterday proves that today’s Congress is completely cut off from the hopes and aspirations of today’s India. The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto which was there in the Muslim League during the freedom movement. The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever part of it is left is completely dominated by the leftists. Congress is nowhere to be seen in this.”

PM Modi added that the I.N.D.I. alliance is desperate and rattled adding that its leaders can’t even say that they are coming to power. They are fighting this election just to stop the BJP from achieving the coveted 370 figure, he noted.  

Slamming the SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi took a swipe at Samajwadi Party stating that it can’t even field candidates properly. Notably, SP has repeatedly changed/swapped its candidates hours after announcing the candidate for several seats. Likewise, PM Modi added that Congress is finding it hard to find candidates to contest on seats that were once considered its strongholds. PM Modi lauded CM Yogi Adityanath for maintaining law and order and coming down heavily on miscreants and criminals in the state.

 
He further stated, “This is the first election I am witnessing where the opposition is contesting not to win but to contain the BJP below 370 seats and NDA 400. Samajwadi Party is in such a condition that they have to change the candidates every hour and for Congress, it is even worse, they aren’t finding candidates, even at their strongholds… ‘Do ladkon ki film jo pichali baar flop ho chuki hai, un do ladkon ki film ko in logon ne fir se release kiya hai’…”

PM Modi lambasted the I.N.D.I. alliance over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Shakti remark. He said, “This is the place of Maa Shakti, this is the place of worshipping Maa Shakti. We are a country which never ignores worshipping Shakti. However, it is the country’s misfortune that people of the I.N.D.I. alliance are openly challenging that their fight is against Shakti.”

He said, “Today, it is an auspicious occasion. Today is BJP’s foundation day. BJP has won people’s trust, it has won people’s hearts. What is the reason behind it? The biggest reason is that BJP works on ‘Rashtraniti’ and not ‘Rajniti’.”

PM Modi stated that while the BJP-led NDA government is working to fight the menace of Corruption, I.N.D.I. alliance is working hand in hand to save corrupts. He said, “I say “Bharastachar hatao’, wo bolte hai, ‘Bharastachari bachao’.” It is ‘Modi ki guarantee’ that the decisive and stern action against corruption will continue, the Prime Minister assured. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

