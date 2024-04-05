A shocking case of betrayal and murder has come to light in Delhi where 31-year-old Habib (or Hashib) Khan and his 29-year-old wife Samina (or Sameena) Begum murdered 22-year-old Sachin Kumar on 31st March, and his naked body was thrown in Uttar Pradesh’s Hindon river. Habib murdered Sachin after suspecting him of having an extramarital affair with Samina. The pair has been taken into custody.

The victim was a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and was employed as a cook at a restaurant in Connaught Place a few days ago. He previously worked at Hashib Khan’s T-shirt manufacturing unit in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. Habib believed Sachin had a relationship with his spouse, which often led to arguments between the couple. The conflict even escalated to divorce. Habib sacked Sachin in February, but he doubted that he was still in contact with Samina and they talked regularly. Sachin had also taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh from the accused.

He then decided to end the youngster’s life who was working at the famous “Jain Chawal Wale.” Habib continued to search for Sachin and told his wife to call him on the fateful day, and she directed him to come to an isolated area where he was made to sit in a car. The couple afterwards killed him with a knife before tossing the corpse into the Hindon River and then washing the vehicle.

According to some reports, he was called to the couple’s residence where he was killed and then discarded in a jungle area in Dasna in Uttar Pradesh, while others claimed that Habib murdered Sachin with the help of a relative. The three men first drank alcohol, after which Sachin was stabbed to death in a moving automobile by the other two, and his body was recovered from Dasana after the duo dumped it there. After the arrest of Habib and Samina, the hunt is on to arrest the third culprit.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Devesh Kumar Mahla, the police filed a kidnapping case based on the complaint of the young man’s family after he went missing from Connaught Place. When he did not return until late at night and had turned off his phone, his family approached the Delhi Police.

The authorities reported that to track Sachin, they took out the call details, which provided them with a lead and pinpointed Habib Khan after they showed that he was last seen near Sangam Vihar, following which the perpetrators were apprehended and confessed to killing him during the questioning. Habib also disclosed the reason for the crime, which was based on his belief that Sachin and Samina were having an illicit affair.

The police suspect that more people may have been involved in the murder and are trying to trace them through interrogation. The police have handed over the body to his family members after the post-mortem. A First Information Report has also been registered. According to his brother Mohit, who lives in Aligarh, Sachin had been employed at Habib Khan’s Sangam Vihar plant for more than a year before quitting due to a financial disagreement. They used to threaten him over the phone for more money, he added, even though he had repaid one lakh.



