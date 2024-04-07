On 6th April, mobster Goldy Brar, who is allegedly responsibile for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, claimed to have beheaded another gangster named Ajay Rana in Russia. Goldy Brar carried out the crime alongside the notorious mafia Rohit Godara. Ajay Rana was a member of their rival Bhupi Rana gang.

Goldy Brar revealed on social media that the deceased was supplying the authorities with information about their outfit, which foiled their plans and then escaped to Russia. Furthermore, Goldy Brar’s message implied that Ajay Rana was snitching on Saba from Gobindgarh. Rana became a member of their group and leaked the information to the cops. Goldy Brar also shared an image of Ajay Rana online.

Earlier this year, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had sent two gunmen to Chandigarh, posing as attorneys, with the intention of killing Bhupi Rana as he approached the courthouse. Bhupi Rana was apprehended in Panchkula in 2018, and it was reported that Goldy Brar had instructed Lawrence Bishnoi to conduct the hit on him. According to Goldie Brar, Ajay Rana joined their gang at Bhupi Rana’s behest and mingled with his close companions. He then started tracking the movements, locations and activities of Goldy Brar and other gang members and divulged the same to the police.

Goldy Brar used to live in Canada, but is currently seeking sanctuary in the United States, and continues to operate in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Canada. Conflict and violence have resulted from the rivalry between members of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and other gangsters not only in India but also in Canada, the Philippines, and now, Russia.

At the start of this year, Satinderjit Singh, popularly known as Goldy Brar, who is suspected of being the mastermind behind the shocking murder of Sidhu Moosewala was designated as a terrorist under the strict anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The action taken by the Indian government was prompted by reports that he and his associates had been attempting to disturb peace in Punjab and other parts of the country.

Goldy Brar is also connected to the outlawed terror group Babbar Khalsa. Additionally, he was involved in the cross-border smuggling of superior weaponry, armaments and ammunition. He also provides sharpshooters for killings.