On 1st January, in a significant development, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared gangster Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to the notification issued by the Home Ministry, Brar is believed to be involved in acts of terrorism. The report mentioned that Brar, born on April 1st, 1994, resided in Brampton, Canada. He is a known associate of the Khalistani terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International. Brar is also reportedly the prime accused in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The notification further stated that Brar has been implicated in multiple criminal activities, including murder, extortion and making threatening calls and claims on social media. Furthermore, he has been accused of smuggling weapons and ammunition into India using drones. He is also a suspect in planning and executing target killings, leading to the disruption of peace and communal harmony in the country, especially in the Punjab region.

The decision of the Government of India follows a non-bailable warrant issued against him on 12th December 2022 and a Red Corner Notice by Interpol suggesting a global consensus on the threat that Brar poses.

The notification came after the last amendment dated 29th December 2023. His name added to the Fourth Schedule signified the Government’s resolve to fight terrorism with a firm hand and to take strict measures against those who threaten the security and harmony of India.