Monday, April 29, 2024
Crime
Updated:

Meghalaya: NCPCR chief says Rohingya infiltrators kidnap girls and commit sexual violence, 9th accused arrested in Chenga Benga gang rape case

The police have not revealed the identities of the accused persons. Earlier reports suggested that most accused are Muslims from neighbouring Assam villages. The gang rape and assault was reported during the Chenga Benga Mela in the West Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

OpIndia Staff
(Image: Still from video posted by NCPCR chief)
In the Chenga Benga Mela rape case from Meghalaya wherein two minor girls were gangraped in Gandhipara village in South West Garo Hills district, 9 accused persons have been arrested so far, as per reports.

One of the earlier four arrests was made aboard a bus in Rajabala, West Garo Hills, on its way to Guwahati, another in Teporpara (Assam-Meghalaya border), and two more by Assam police in Hatsingimari, South Salmara, Assam.

In a statement issued on 28th April, SP Vikash Kumar stated that a cognisable case has been registered and is being investigated under Ampati Women PS Case No 09(04)2024 U/S 376D/323/341/506/34 IPC R/W Section 5(g)/6 of the POCSO Act based on information related to minor abduction, criminal intimidation, assault, and gang rape on the 16th of April at Chenga Benga Mela.

“Incriminating evidence was collected at the crime scene, and nine accused have already been arrested based on survivors’ accounts, medical examination reports, and other evidence,” the police said.

According to the police, all of the apprehended accused are residents of Teporpara village in Assam which is near the crime scene, and the arrests were conducted with the assistance of South Salmara district police. The police said that seven mobile phones have been seized from the possession of the arrested accused and the police have analysed the data.

SP Kumar said that it was found during the investigation that the perpetrators had taken a mobile phone from one person and threatened and extorted money from another. In this regard, two cognisable cases, Ampati PS Case No. 36(04)2024 u/s 392/323/506/34 IPC and Ampati PS Case No. 34(04)2024 u/s 341/395/384/506 IPC, have been registered and are under investigation. The officer added that efforts are on to arrest the rest of the accused persons. The police have also appealed to the locals to inform the police if they have any information about the criminals involved in these cases.

NCPCR visits the area

Previously, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) formed a committee that visited the district and met with the district administration, police, medical department, CWC, and social welfare department to discuss child safety and how to address these issues.

Meanwhile, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo also met the families of the victims. Although the police have not revealed many details about the identities of the accused persons, the NCPCR chairperson in an X post said that the Rohingya infiltrators are sexually assaulting young girls in Meghalaya. Kanoongo’s post suggests that the incidents of kidnapping of local tribal girls from their homes and subsequent sexual abuse by Rohingya infiltrators are prevalent in the state.

“Women in Meghalaya’s Ampati district told how Rohingya infiltrators are kidnapping innocent girls from their homes and making them victims of sexual violence. Those who give India’s resources to these intruders should be careful, India’s daughters are not resources for the lust of Rohingya intruders. Every oppressor will be dealt with strictly,” the NCPCR chairman posted on Sunday.

As reported earlier, the police had said that the victims included two minor boys and two minor girls adding that the incident occurred on 16th April this year but was reported two days later on 18th April.

The police in this case have not revealed the names of the accused persons. It was reported earlier that most accused are in the 22-25 age group.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

