On Saturday (20th April), the Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the alleged rape of 4 minor girls during the annual Chenga Benga Mela in Gandhipara village in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

It tweeted, “Gut-wrenching news of gang rape by 25 Jihadis on 4 minor Hindu girls of Garo Hills, Meghalaya coming in.”

“During annual Chenga Benga Mela on Assam-Meghalaya border; 4 minor Hindu girls abducted, gang raped in captivity n physically assaulted by Jihadis hailing from South Salmara- Mankachar dist bordering Bangladesh. Police complaint lodged at Garobadha PS but no arrests made so far!” LRO further added.

When the tweet went viral on social media, India Today NE contacted the SP (South West Garo Hills) Vikash Kumar to learn about the incident.

According to Kumar, the victims included two minor boys and two minor girls. He said that the incident occured on 16th April this year but was reported two days later on 18th April.

As per the India Today NE report (archive), a minor boy and a girl had gone to a location, which was roughly 250 metres from the ‘Chenga Benga Mela’ venue.

3 victims assaulted, one gang raped: Report

A group of men detained the duo. Thereafter, another minor boy and a minor girl were wrongfully confined by the culprits at the same location.

The four victims were physically assaulted and one of the girls was also subjected to gang rape. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in connection to the case, wherein it was stated that a total of 10-15 Muslim men were involved in the heinous crime.

“As per the medical report and statement received from the first girl who was confined, she was physically harassed and abused. However, the medical report and statement of the second girl stated that she was gang-raped. The girl was under a lot of trauma, pain, and anxiety, following which our team contacted the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and ensured she was given proper treatment and counselling,” SP Vikash Kumar said.

Cannot term LRO post false or true: SP Vikas Kumar

However, India Today NE reported that Kumar dismissed reports that indicated a ‘communal angle’ in the case and said that the accused were yet to be identified.

Tweet by LRO

On being asked about the viral X post of LRO, he stated, “I cannot term the post as false, neither can I call it true as the probe is still underway. Although some of it may be true, the final report citing actual incidents will only come to light after arrests have been made and the investigation completed.”

“The case is under investigation, and my team will probe the matter carefully so that justice is served. Our report has to befit the case rather than sensationalise it because the victims deserve justice,” he concluded.