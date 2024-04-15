The Ministry of Home Affairs called out the fake news propagated by ‘journalist’ Sushant Singh over his tweet where he cited a media report claiming that the ITBP has sent a report to the MHA, alerting it over 19 places on the Line of Actual Control that could witness transgression by the Chinese army during summers.

“This post by @SushantSin is MISLEADING, MALICIOUS and ILL-MOTIVATED on the sensitive issue of National Security. ITBP has not submitted any such internal report to MHA,” the official X handle of the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted.

This post by @SushantSin is MISLEADING, MALICIOUS and ILL MOTIVATED on the sensitive issue of National Security. ITBP has not submitted any such internal report to MHA. pic.twitter.com/4DQOZyxND9 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 15, 2024

The media report, which was published yesterday (April 14, 2024), cited sources within the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to claim that an internal report has pinpointed 19 “sensitive” locations along the China frontier, spanning from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, that are at risk of incursions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army this summer. An ITBP official was quoted as saying, “The report, compiled with insights from the force’s intelligence division, has prompted us to dispatch extra reinforcements to these high-altitude sensitive spots to strengthen our positions.”

“According to intelligence reports, these areas are expected to experience incursions by the PLA as the snow begins to melt in the summer,” he explained. Since May 2020, the Indian and Chinese armies have been embroiled in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Reports suggest that the PLA has reportedly shifted the unmarked Line of Actual Control (LAC) and has allegedly occupied close to 1,000 square kilometres of territory claimed by India.

