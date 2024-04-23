Tuesday, April 23, 2024
‘Neha’s murder is like The Kerala Story, she was stalked, Fayaz’s sister is trying to make college photos viral to defame my daughter’: Niranjan Hiremath

Niranjan Hiremath stated that it is an elaborate conspiracy to target some bright girls of certain families and systematically stalk them, trying to trap them in love affairs, just as they showed in the movie 'The Kerala Story'.

Neha murder is like 'The Kerala Story', says Niranjan Hiremath
Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath speaks to Times Now
9

Days after the brutal murder of Neha Hiremath in Karnataka’s Hubbali, the victim’s father Niranjan Hiremath spoke to Times Now narrating that his daughter’s murder is more than just a singular incident of crime and she was specifically targeted in ‘Kerala Story’ style. Corporator Niranjan Hiremath stated that there is a mafia-style group that is involved in targeting girls from certain communities and families.

In the same interview with Times Now, Niranjan Hiremath added that the killer Fayaz, after getting rejected by Neha, had continued stalking her. Neha’s every movement was followed and he had engaged a group of people to know all the details like the timings of coming to college, the gates she used to enter through, the classes she attended, and the places she visited.

Niranjan Hiremath stated that it is an elaborate conspiracy to target some bright girls of certain families and systematically stalk them, trying to trap them in love affairs, just as they showed in the movie ‘The Kerala Story’.

Hiremath stated that he has requested the college authorities to give the CCTV footage to the authorities and CID too. “A proper investigation will reveal how many people were involved in this operation. This operation has happened like Kerala Story movie. Fayaz kept approaching my daughter even after being rejected multiple times. I am not blaming a particular community. But this pattern of targeting and stalking Hindu girls has been going on for a long time.”

“Neha tried to avoid Fayaz. She had told her mother that a former student of the college has been stalking and harassing her. I have asked around, tried to make inquiries and from the reports i have received, I can tell with certainty that this is not one person’s crime. A group was involved in the stalking and systematic targeting of Neha and other girls like Neha”, he stated.

“That person’s (Fayaz’s) father, mother and sister have all spoke to media. They are all involved in this. His sister is deliberately selecting photos from old college functions where Neha had participated in events, and trying to make them viral, with a motive to defame my daughter”, Hiremath told.

Yesterday, Niranjan Hiremath stated that Neha had turned down Fayaz’s proposals because she was interested in higher studies and didn’t want to convert. Neha was pursuing MCA, while her former batchmate Fayaz was a college dropout.

The Karnataka government has from the beginning tried to deny a religious angle in the crime. But Neha’s family has been clear from the beginning that it is a case of love jihad and Neha was systematically targeted by Fayaz.

Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death on 18th April by Fayaz at B V Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubbali and the entire incident was captured on camera. She had rejected his overtures to get into a relationship, despite his persistent attempts to convince her. He killed her because he was reportedly dismayed and angry after Neha’s rejection.

