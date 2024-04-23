On Tuesday (23rd April), Aam Aadi Party leader Sanjay Singh who was recently released from jail in the liquor policy case, claimed that the Prime Minister and the lieutenant governor have been constantly keeping watch on the activities of Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail. He also claimed that Kejriwal who is a diabetic patient had finally been administered a dose of insulin 23 days after his arrest.

Singh, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday stated that a conspiracy was being framed by the central agencies and the PM to kill jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal. “Arvind Kejriwal has got the insulin that we were demanding…Why wasn’t he given insulin for the past 23 days? We were asked why we thought it was a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal?… Delhi’s Tihar Jail has become a torture cell for Arvind Kejriwal…24 hours he is kept under the surveillance of PMO and LG. PM Modi and his office are constantly watching Kejriwal through the CCTV links,” Singh said.

The Tihar officials meanwhile confirmed the news of insulin saying, “Yesterday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was administered low-dose insulin at Tihar Jail. His sugar level was 217 yesterday. AIIMS team had said that he could be administered low-dose insulin when the level crosses 200.”

However, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the sugar levels of Kejriwal had reached 320. In a post on X, AAP said, “CM Kejriwal’s sugar level had reached 320. This has been possible only due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman and the struggle of the people of Delhi. We have succeeded in delivering insulin to our Chief Minister.”

बजरंग बली की जय 🕉️🚩



आखिरकार BJP और उसके जेल प्रशासन को सद्बुद्धि आई और उन्होंने CM केजरीवाल को जेल में INSULIN दी।



◼️CM केजरीवाल का शुगर लेवल 320 तक पहुंच गया था।



◼️ये भगवान हनुमान के आशीर्वाद और दिल्लीवालों के संघर्ष से ही मुमकिन हो पाया है।



हम लोग अपने मुख्यमंत्री तक… pic.twitter.com/WSud7t0b4u — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 23, 2024

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal accused the Tihar jail administration of issuing a fake and misleading statement regarding his diabetic health under political pressure, claiming he has been requesting insulin every day.

At the same time, a local court had directed AIIMS to form a medical board to evaluate Kejriwal and establish whether he needs insulin to control his blood sugar levels. The court further found that the AAP convener was eating home-cooked food, which differed from the diet plan prescribed by his doctor.

“The court finds it perplexing why the applicant’s family has been offering him various items contrary to his medically advised diet, such as mangoes, sweets, and aloo puri,” remarked the court. Kejriwal was reported to have been eating mangoes, sweets and sugar added tea in Tihar jail, despite his diabetes concerns.



The episode sparked up after the jailed chief minister claimed that he was not being given insulin in jail, resulting in an “alarming” spike in his blood sugar levels. The Court meanwhile also noted that Kejriwal never made any demands for insulin.

CM Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a liquor policy scam. He was arrested by the ED on March 21. Meanwhile, on May 15, the Delhi High Court will hear Kejriwal’s plea challenging the ED summons issued to him.