Citing responses from the Enforcement Directorate and the Jail authorities, the Delhi HC on Monday observed that CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a liquor policy scam, had never requested to administer insulin during his stay in the jail. The observation comes in the wake of the ongoing row over his diabetes treatment in Tihar jail.

“Moreover, the court cannot accept the applicant’s argument that insulin is not being administered to him despite his repeated requests, as insulin cannot be provided solely based on the individual’s request, especially for someone with Hyperglycemia,” stated the court.

The Jail Authorities have a well-established infrastructure for delivering necessary healthcare to the inmates, the court said. The court added that other jail inmates with comparable medical conditions receive the necessary medical treatment from the Jail Authorities.

The Delhi Court noted a notable distinction in the food items served to Arvind Kejriwal at home compared to his prescribed diet by his doctor.

“The court finds it perplexing why the applicant’s family has been offering him various items contrary to his medically advised diet, such as mangoes, sweets, and aloo puri,” remarked the court.

The court also pulled up Jail authorities for allowing Kejriwal to consume food that was not on the prescribed diet list.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja noted that the jail authorities failed to provide any explanation regarding the allowance of food items that did not comply with the judicial order and Arvind Kejriwal’s medical prescription.

“In essence, the diet plan for the applicant does not include vegetables such as potatoes or arbi, and there is no explicit mention of mangoes in the provided diet charts,” stated the court.