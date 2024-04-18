Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appears to be falling short of words to campaign for her brother Rahul Gandhi against PM Modi. With bizarre statements, she is perhaps following in the footsteps of the Congress scion.

On Wednesday, 17th April, Priyanka questioned the BJP’s 400-plus slogan and said she wondered if “they have done something”.

“On what basis are they saying they will get 400, are they astrologers? Either they have done something beforehand and they know they will secure more than 400 seats. Otherwise, how can they say they will get 400 seats?” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went one step further to imply that elections in India are rigged. She said, “If today in this country, the elections are conducted in such a way in which there is no tampering of EVMs, then I can say with full confidence that they will not get more than 180 seats.”

The Congress leader was campaigning in Saharanpur for candidate Imran Masood. When asked to predict the number of seats INDI Alliance would get, her response lacked confidence. Priyanka said she was not an astrologer but that the block would get a “good number of seats”.

The Congress general secretary also attempted to raise an alarm about PM Modi’s statement in the ANI interview where he said that he has big plans for the country and no one needs to be scared about it.

Priyanka seems to have taken this statement personally. “Did anyone ask him why are leaders of BJP saying that they will change the Constitution? Why are only BJP leaders talking about changing Constitution? Where did this conversation start?” she said.

She also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completely cut off from people and their issues. She added that Modi enjoys so much power that those around him are scared to tell him the truth. Not to mention that the Modi wave has only renewed, but even the opinion polls show that Modi is the popular choice.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, like her brother Rahul Gandhi, has time and again turned heads with her statements for all the wrong reasons.

In November 2023, during a public rally, Priyanka Gandhi while speaking about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) provided by the government to farmers, forgot the full form of MSP.

While the Congress party projects the Gandhis as the messiah of farmers, Priyanka Gandhi’s gaffe raised questions over the seriousness of the Congress leader regarding farmers’ issues given the significance of MSP in Indian agricultural policy.

On November 7, Priyanka Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Kurud, Chhattisgarh claimed that nobody knows what Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani make.

“Who is this Adani? What does Adani make for you? Can anyone tell me how many jobs Adani generates? We knew Tata made trucks, and also the things Birla makes. What does Adani and Ambani make? Can anyone tell how many labourers work for them? How many employment opportunities do they give? They don’t make anything for you,” Priyanka said.

In July 2023, Priyanka Gandhi claimed to ‘expose’ the Modi government’s scams. After claiming that the Modi government did scam after scam and was about to show a long list of scams by the BJP-led government she failed to show even a single list and embarrassed herself by saying that she couldn’t find the list.

Similarly, before the 2019 elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra admitted to having milked the ‘Gandhi’ as she stated in her first election rally that she had visited the Sabarmati Ashram for the first time then.

In her Gandhinagar speech, Priyanka Gandhi admitted that it was the first time she was visiting Gujarat, and also the first time she had visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram.

While rallying in Uttar Pradesh in 2019, Priyanka embarrassed herself by offering a used garland on the statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri.

In a video shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani, Priyanka Gandhi was seen wearing two garlands. She then walked up to the statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and removed one of the two garlands she was wearing and offers it to Shastri’s statue without even realising that she had insulted Shastri Ji instead of respecting him by offering a used garland on his statue.

The Congress leader also made headlines for lying about the MGNREGA scheme to target the Modi government, attributing all of India’s successes to the Congress, and much more. While on Wednesday she was preaching to a large crowd of Muslim voters about Shri Ram, in 2019, reports claimed that the Jain community was left in the lurch and angry when she skipped a visit to a Jain temple in Saharanpur.