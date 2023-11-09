Congress party’s prince and owner-operator of imaginary Mohabbat ki Dukaan, Rahul Gandhi although claims to spread ‘Mohabbat’ everywhere seems to be high on “nafrat” for businessman Gautam Adani. In the latest addition to the list of his countless gaffes, Rahul Gandhi on November 9 said that “every time people get petrol filled in their scooters or motorbikes, the money directly goes to Adani.”

Addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Nai-Sarai, Rahul Gandhi said, “The money goes from your pocket to Adani’s through the GST. You pay the taxes, you don’t even know…you purchased something, and immediately GST will be deducted…GST should be called Dalit, OBC, Adivasi tax. You are paying tax to the government, the government is investing that money in public sector banks and then these banks give loans to Adani Ji. An Adivasi, Dalit, or OBC cannot get loans because they don’t have an Adani surname. BJP runs the government like this only, they will make people fight over caste, Hindu-Muslim and then you will put your money in GST. The moment you get your scooter or motorcycle’s fuel tank filled with petrol, the money goes to Adani…direct…,” Rahul Gandhi said.

PM मोदी ने देश के बड़े-बड़े PSUs का निजीकरण कर दिया।



PSUs में आदिवासी, दलित और OBC थे, जिन्हें बाहर निकालकर, पूरी संपत्ति कुछ चुनिंदा लोगों के हाथ में सौंप दी गई।



आप सरकार को GST देते हैं, सरकार उस पैसे को पब्लिक सेक्टर बैंक में डालती है, फिर वो बैंक अडानी को करोड़ों रुपए का… pic.twitter.com/Ykz5jlnYfe — Congress (@INCIndia) November 9, 2023

The Congress scion, however, did not care to explain how exactly people put their money in GST after fighting over caste or religion. The unabated absurdity exhibited by Rahul Gandhi also raises the question if Rahul Gandhi is also ‘directly’ transferring money to Adani’s pocket since the vehicles he uses also require fuel refills.

This is, however, not the first time that the Congress leader embarrassed himself by making bizarre assertions about Gautam Adani.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi in a press conference blamed Adani for rising electricity prices saying that money was going to Adani’s pockets when people pressed the button for a switch. “This time the theft is happening from the pockets of the public. When you push the button for a switch, Adani gets money in his pocket…” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi’s assertions that getting fuel refills, and pressing a button to turn on electricity somehow directly sends money directly to Adani’s pocket tomorrow he would claim that even breathing sends money to Adani or maybe the self-proclaimed Tapasvi would suggest not breathing to prevent people’s money from going to Adani.

This is, however, not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has made ridiculous and self-embarrassing statements. On October 29, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh claimed that his own party leader and CM Bhupesh Baghel works to benefit Gautam Adani. “You (Modi govt) work for Adani Group 24 X 7. And your Chief Minister in this State (referring to Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel) also works for Adani,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi admits that Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel works for Adani all the time. Finally, truth is emerging, that it is the Congress, which has patronised Adani, the corporate group, Rahul doesn’t tire targeting. What a joke he is! pic.twitter.com/WS8Z0H8GhM — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 29, 2023

Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers special benefits to Gautam Adani when the truth is that it was the Congress governments that patronised Adani, makes as much sense as his gimmick as a ‘coolie’ carrying a blue-coloured ‘wheeled’ trolley suitcase on his head.

Although the Congress party has been targeting and demonising Gautam Adani for political reasons, it has a long history of backing the Adani Group. Under the leadership of Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Indian conglomerate has secured major projects in Rajasthan. Over the next 5-7 years, the company intends to invest Rs. 65,000 crores in Rajasthan.

The Adani Group was able to obtain the Dighi port project in Maharashtra during the duration of the Maha Vikas Agadhi administration, in which Congress was an alliance partner. Moreover, Adani Ports was awarded the contract for building a new port in Vizhinjam by the Kerala government, led by Congress, in 2015. The contract was awarded using Viability Gap Funding.

Irony drowned in the Arabian Sea as one hand Rahul Gandhi claimed “Adani bad”, “Adani is Modi’s friend” and whatnot and on the other, his party fought with CPM to claim credit for the Adani Ports-built Vizhinjam seaport.

Even under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, the Union government awarded the Adani Group ten projects totalling Rs 21,000 crore.

Rahul Gandhi has time and again proven that he remains the undisputed master of gaffes in Indian politics.

In December last year, Rahul Gandhi said that people who wear sweaters are terrified of cold. His reply came in response to a media question about why he was wearing a T-shirt at the controversial Bharat Jodo Yatra while a cold wave swept across northern India.

“I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of cold. I will wear a sweater once I start feeling cold,” Rahul Gandhi said, alluding that people who wear sweaters are afraid of facing the cold and not because sweaters keep people warm in winter and help them protect against the cold, fevers and diseases.

During a media interaction in January this year, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he had killed ‘Rahul Gandhi’ and the person we see is not ‘Rahul Gandhi’. During the QA session at the press conference, TV journalist Pradeep asked him if he believed that BJY helped in changing his image. In reply to his query, Gandhi said he had “killed” Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi is in your head. I have killed him. He does not exist anymore. He is not in my mind. He is gone. Gone. The person you are seeing is not Rahul Gandhi,” the Congress scion said.

The ‘Tapasvi’ in January this year ‘enlightened’ the people of Bharat with his unparalleled knowledge of the Hindu epic Mahabharat as he drew bizarre analogies between his ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and the Swayamvar of Princess Draupadi. “When Arjuna was focusing on the eye of the fish, did he announce his future course of action to everyone?”

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks upon being asked about his plans, following the conclusion of his political foot pilgrimage. He had compared himself to Arjuna and erroneously claimed that the warrior did not know about the fruits of his actions.

When Congress calls Rahul Gandhi, the “JanNayak” it does not mean that the Gandhi prince is the messiah of human beings only rather he is the saviour of even dogs, pigs cows and buffaloes. In a public rally in Delhi last year, Rahul Gandhi said, “I don’t know if you have noticed it or not, but in this campaign(BJY), dogs participated, but no one killed them. Cows, buffaloes, and pigs also joined in, I saw them. All animals came. This Yatra is like our India. There is no hatred or violence here.”

#WATCH | In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one harmed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. This Yatra is like our India, no hatred, no violence: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/2eGIujo8jJ — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

From “this morning I woke up at night” to claiming that Gujarat is bigger than the United Kingdom and India as a country is bigger than Europe and USA put together, to confusing between Indira canteen and Amma canteen, “bhrashtachar and “balatkaar”, claiming that Lord Shiva swallowed the entire universe, copying condolence notes from mobile phone, claiming that there is not fisheries ministry, the list of Rahul Gandhi’s goof-ups is endless.

Undisputed till now, Rahul Gandhi is now facing tough competition from none other than his own sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Gems of Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi has also continued the Gandhi family’s tradition of gaffes proving that she is no lesser ‘Pappu’ than her brother.

During a public rally in Indore on November 6, Priyanka Gandhi while speaking Minimum Support Price (MSP) provided by the government to farmers, forgot the full form of MSP. While the Congress party projects the Gandhis as the messiah of farmers, Priyanka Gandhi’s gaffe raised questions over the seriousness of the Congress leader regarding farmers’ issues given the significance of MSP in Indian agricultural policy.

On November 7, Priyanka Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Kurud, Chhattisgarh claimed that nobody knows what Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani make. “Who is this Adani? What does Adani make for you? Can anyone tell me how many jobs Adani generates? We knew Tata made trucks, and also the things Birla makes. What does Adani and Ambani make? Can anyone tell how many labourers work for them? How many employment opportunities do they give? They don’t make anything for you,” Priyanka said.

#WATCH | Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses an election rally in Kurud, Chhattisgarh



"…They (BJP) are giving the wealth of the nation to a few industrialists. Today the country's airports and ports are being given to Adani. Who is this Adani? What… pic.twitter.com/TKOYd7WkAm — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

In July this year, Priyanka Gandhi claimed to ‘expose’ the Modi government’s scams. After claiming that the Modi government did scam after scam and was about to show a long list of scams by the BJP-led government she failed to show even a single list and embarrassed herself by saying that she couldn’t find the list.

Much like her brother, Priyanka Gandhi also once struggled to write a condolence message. In 2021, when the left leader Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish Yechury died of COVID-19 Priyanka Gandhi made repeated mistakes in her X posts condoling the demise of Sitaram Yechury’s son.

Back in 2017, at a rally in Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi asked that “PM Modi claimed that UP has adopted him, but does UP need to adopt an outsider for development? However, she forgot that her own family had many outsiders, whom the people of Uttar Pradesh not only accepted but also voted to power. She forgot that the Nehrus came from Kashmir, Feroze Gandhi came from Gujarat, and Sonia came from Italy to Uttar Pradesh.

The delusional Gandhis think that the people of Bharat will believe, accept and approve anything gibberish they utter and vote for them. However, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s gaffes simply serve as an embarrassment for the Congress party while entertaining the public.