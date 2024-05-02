Left, Islamists two sides of the same coin: 2 CPI (M) members who died 9 years ago while making bombs get ‘martyr’ status, memorial in Kerala

9 years ago, two CPI (M) workers called Shibu and Shyju died while making crude bombs to target the BJP and its leaders and workers. Now, the ruling party of Kerala is about to give them the ‘martyr’ status and also, inaugurate a memorial to glorify them. On the 22nd of May, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan will inaugurate the memorial in Kannur District, Kerala, according to a report in the Indian Express. Shibu and Shyju were notorious for political violence and had died when the crude bombs they were making to target political rivals exploded in 2015.

The two CPI(M) workers were killed while making crude bombs at Chettakandi in Kolavalloor police limits on June 6, 2015. In 2015, the media reported that Shibu and Shyju were killed in the Kolavallor police limits in the district. The region is known for repeated tension between workers of the CPI (M) and the BJP. The Left fully controlled the area where they died.

In 2015, the CPI (M) had distanced itself from the bomb blast. Party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had on record denied the party’s connection with Shibu and Shyju, however, soon after that, the party had started collecting funds to build the memorial for these ‘martyrs’.

Reacting to the development, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said the CPI(M) was challenging the peace-loving people of Kerala. “If Govindan is attending the function (memorial inauguration), a case should be registered against him. It shows the CPI(M) is encouraging the making of bombs targeting political rivals,’’ he said.

No difference between the Left and Islamists

Violence as a means to attain political ends is a phenomenon that is deeply espoused by the Left and the Islamists. While the Left often terms their unbridled political violence ‘revolution’, the Islamists term it ‘Jihad’. The end result of both, however, is quite the same. Whether it is the violence unleashed by the Left against their political opponents or the violence unleashed by Islamists against the ‘non-believers’, both seem to achieve their aims by crushing those who disagree with them.

Communism is a violent ideology that has claimed more than 100 million lives all across the world historically. Communist regimes often use violence as a means to hold on to power and subjugate their people. Jihad on the other hand is religiously sanctioned violence against ‘Kafirs’ by Muslims where Muslims are duty bound to kill and torture the Kafirs until they convert to Islam.

What is also a unique similarity between the Left fascists and the Islamists is how violence is celebrated and also, how those who perpetuate that violence against their opponents are hailed as ‘martyrs’. While Communists seem to build memorials for those who unleash violence against their political rivals, the religious doctrine followed by Islamists incentivises violence by promising Jannat and 72 Hoors. In the end, however, the political ideology is rather similar to the religious doctrine in how they incentivise violence against opponents – religious or political, as the case may be – and then celebrate the violence.