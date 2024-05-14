Tuesday, May 14, 2024
AAP leader Sanjay Singh accepts that fellow Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was assaulted at Delhi CM house, says Delhi CM will take appropriate action

According to a Police officer, Maliwal also cried at the police station and as per sources she said that she was not in good condition then and stated that she would file the complaint later. 

OpIndia Staff
AAP admits that its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was assaulted inside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence
4

On Tuesday (14th May), Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh confirmed that his fellow Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was assaulted yesterday at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Singh added that Bibhav Kumar who is the Personal assistant of Delhi CM assaulted and misbehaved with her. He asserted that CM Kejriwal has taken cognisance of the matter and will take appropriate action against him. 

Describing yesterday’s attack on Swati Maliwal as condemnable, Sanjay Singh said, “Yesterday, a condemnable incident took place. Swati Maliwal had gone to Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to meet him. While she was waiting for him in the drawing room, Vaibhav Kumar allegedly misbehaved with her. The CM has taken cognisance of the matter, and he will take appropriate action.” 

Regarding Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh said that she is a senior leader of the party and everyone is with her. 

Notably, on Monday (13th May), Swati Maliwal, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief accused Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Arvind Kejriwal, of assaulting her inside the Chief Minister’s residence. 

Sharing details about the initial complaint by Maliwal over a phone call, DCP of North M K Meena stated that they received a PCR (Police Control Room) call at 9.34 am from a woman who said she had been assaulted at the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence. The PCR call report received by the MP read, “I am a lady calling from the Chief Minister’s official residence. His PA has beaten me up badly on his saying.” 

The DCP told reporters, “After some time, MP madam (Swati Maliwal) came to the police station. However, she left stating she will give a complaint later.” 

Another officer confirmed that the alleged woman victim was Swati Maliwal. The officer said that the call was from Maliwal’s mobile number adding that she was the one on the other side of the line. 

Nearly 26 hours after the incident when Police official told media houses that neither Swati Maliwal nor the Chief Minister’s Office nor Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary had formally approached the area police, media reported that things were against Swati Maliwal in her party. 

The report citing sources added that the rift between Maliwal and the party has been widening further over the issue of Rajya Sabha berth. Reportedly, she is being forced by the party to resign from the Rajya Sabha as the party leadership is mulling over giving her Rajya Sabha seat to a top lawyer helping Kejriwal and others in the case, an apparent reference to Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

