Who is Bibhav Kumar? PA of Arvind Kejriwal under spotlight over alleged assault on Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal, Rajya Sabha MP for the Aam Aadmi Party, has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide, Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her in the CM’s residence. Maliwal had gone to the CM’s residence seeking a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal. She requested the Delhi Police to investigate the matter.

“One PCR call at 9:34 am was received at PS Civil Lines from a lady saying she (Swati Maliwal) had been assaulted at CM House. After some time, MP Madam came to PS Civil Lines, however, she left stating she would give a complaint later,” the police said.

The woman and CM Kejriwal’s close aide who was his former PA also had a verbal spat before the claimed assault. After this, the woman called the PCR (police control room) twice and reported the incident.

The police investigating the matter stated that one call by Maliwal was made at 9:30 am and another call was made at 10 am. The Police team immediately arrived at the spot after the calls and brought her to the station.

According to protocol, Delhi Police cannot enter the Chief Minister’s house without prior permission. However, Maliwal said that she would file the complaint later. “MP Madam came to PS Civil Lines, but she left stating she would file a complaint later,” the police said.

As per the police diary accessed by India Today, in the initial interaction, the caller stated that they were at the Chief Minister’s residence, where the Chief Minister was fighting with his aide, Bibhav Kumar.

Police added that after receiving the second call, they amended the diary entry. The note describes the caller as a woman and adds that she “was at the Chief Minister’s House, where he instructed his aide Bibhav Kumar to beat her up brutally”.

Who is Bibhav Kumar?

Bibhav Kumar was once the personal assistant to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He was fired from his job last month after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a case involving hindering government operations.

Former video journalist Bibhav Kumar first came across AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the early 2000s while employed as a video editor for a magazine founded by members of India Against Corruption, which later became the AAP.

He has been with Kejriwal ever since, assisting him with his daily chores and developing into one of the most dependable members of the Delhi Chief Minister’s inner circle. According to the reports, Kumar also served as the chief minister’s sounding board. In addition, while working as a PA, he ensured Kejriwal took his pills on time and followed his diet because he has diabetes.

Kejriwal experienced a bad toothache while travelling to Punjab during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Kumar was the one who made sure the AAP chief ate right immediately so he could take his medication on time. Kumar has earned the nickname “Kejriwal’s Man Friday” due to the vital role he plays in Kejriwal’s life regarding food and medication.

He recently made headlines after the Delhi Vigilance Department fired him from his position as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s secretary, citing his “illegal appointment.” Kumar later filed an OA with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), disputing the termination order. However, the CAT refused to postpone the termination order, claiming that such relief would be premature.

The termination decision, issued by Special Secretary Vigilance YVVJ Rajshekhar, referenced a 2007 case against Bibhav Kumar in which he was accused of hindering government operations. According to the ruling, Bibhav Kumar faces serious accusations, including assault or criminal force to deter a public officer from performing his duties.

Also in February of this year, he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy matter. The investigation agency questioned him about charges that he had, among other things, destroyed and concealed evidence in the case.

Kumar made headlines again last year, in August, when the Public Works Department (PWD) was instructed by the Vigilance Department to reverse Kumar’s allocation of a Type VI home.

Maliwal and her association with the wrongdoings

Maliwal was the previous head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), a women’s rights organization in the national capital. She made headlines earlier this month when she criticized Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena for terminating DCW’s contractual staff.

The AAP leader observed that only eight of the commission’s 90 employees were permanent, and he questioned how the organization would function if the majority of its personnel were terminated.

However, the LG office retaliated against Maliwal, claiming she was using “mudslinging” to “cover up her own wrongdoing”. Notably, Maliwal was not on the AAP’s list of 40-star campaigners that the party presented to the Election Commission in April.

According to a report, on April 26, she campaigned alongside Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar. The campaign included a door-to-door padayatra in the Vivek Vihar portion of the Shahdara assembly constituency.

“My family lives in the USA and I was there due to an emergency. Now, I am back and shall be campaigning for AAP. I shall be interacting with women and girls in general and shall appeal to them to come out and exercise their right to vote,” Maliwal was quoted as saying.