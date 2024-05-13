On Monday (13th May), the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal accused the Personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal of assaulting her.

Citing sources, News18 reported that a call was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) from the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at 10 am. Following the call, a team of police reached the spot.

The accused has been identified as Bibhav Kumar, who was recently sacked by the Vigilance Department from the position of personal secretary over a 2007 case involving assault against a public servant.

Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal’s arrest. She was infact not even in India at that time and didn’t return for a long time. — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 13, 2024

In a tweet, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “AAP RS MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges that Delhi CM’s PA assaulted her. Call made from Delhi CM’s House. Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal’s arrest. She was infact not even in India at that time and didn’t return for a long time.”