After AAP released yet another selective video to deny assault inside residence of Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal medical report confirms injuries to face, legs, eyes

The case of AAP RS Leader and former DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal being assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, PA to Arvind Kejriwal inside the CM resident just got confirmation. The medical report of Swati Maliwal has confirmed that she received injuries on her legs, eyes and face.

Medical report of Swati Maliwal shows bruises over her left leg, right cheek pic.twitter.com/qDjOSb38YR — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) May 18, 2024

As per the report by the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS, Delhi, Maliwal sustained injuries to four parts of her body, including her left leg and below the right eye.

The medical test of Swati Maliwal was conducted two days ago on Thursday and the medical report was issued on Friday.

The medical report mentioned that the history provided by Swati Maliwal says that she was slapped multiple times by Bibhav Kumar and then she hit her head on a sharp object after she was pushed by the PA of Arvind Kejriwal inside his residence.

“She fell on the floor and after that, she was hit multiple times by legs on her chest, abdomen and pelvis. (The) patient at present is complaining of pain over thighs, pelvis, neck stiffness and headache,” it added.

The recording of this detail in the medical report proves that Swati Maliwal was consistent in the version she provided to the police and the hospital during her medical examination.

Only yesterday on the 17th of May 2024, AAP had held a press conference where they mounted a defence in favour of Bibhav Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal. AAP denied charges of assault and blamed Swati Maliwal instead.

After releasing a selective video from inside the CM residence, Atishi Marlena, who held the press conference, alleged, “Bharatiya Janata Party is anxious since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come out on bail after the false allegations levelled at him by the party. That is why the BJP conspired to send Swati Maliwal to his house on the morning of 13th May. They wanted to charge Arvind Kejriwal with fake accusations. Swati Maliwal was a pawn and a face of the plot. She went to the chief minister’s residence unannounced and without taking any appointments. She wanted to accuse him. However, he was not available then and was saved. She then accused Bibhav Kumar but a video of the drawing room of the chief minister’s house has surfaced today which has exposed her lies in front of the whole country.”

She claimed, “She complained that she was brutally assaulted with kicks and punches in her FIR (First Information Report) and its factsheet which was filed with the Delhi Police. She received head injuries, was crying in pain and wasn’t able to speak. She repeatedly told the police that she had been beaten. She submitted that her head was bashed on a table, her clothes were torn and her shirt’s buttons were ripped. She has mentioned all of this in her charges but the footage which came to light today is entirely opposite of it and reveals the reality. Swati Maliwal was sitting rather comfortably in the drawing room and intimidating as well as threatening the police officials in a loud voice. She also threatened and abused Bibhav Kumar who she has accused. Her outfit is not tattered. There are no visible wounds on her head. The only thing which is apparent is that she is intimidating the cops and Bibhav Kumar in a loud voice.”

Aatishi further blamed Swati Maliwal of lying and claimed that the video proves that she was the one who threatened the security personnel.

Only moments before the medical report surfaced, AAP launched another attack against Swati Maliwal by releasing another selective video. The video showed Maliwal leaving the CM residence. The AAP says since her clothes aren’t torn and she is not limping, her accusation of the assault are fake.

While the AAP continues to defend its position, the medical report confirms that Swati Maliwal has sustained injuries.