A video that recently surfaced on social media featured the altercation between Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and security officials posted at the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. She was being asked to leave the premises and could be heard declaring, “I will do it and show all of them today. I want to talk to the DCP right now,” but the personnel persisted while stating, “That is your headache but you come with us,” to which she responded with, “I will first talk to SHO Civil Lines.”

He then told her that it was not possible but she insisted that it would have to happen right here and they could do whatever they wanted. She then warned, “I will also make you lose your job if you dare to touch me.” He again requested her and she informed him, “I have called 112 and let the police come. I’ll talk afterwards.” The officials urged, “Police will also stop outside and won’t come here.” However, she argued that the authorities would have to step inside and challenge, “Come pick me up and throw me outside.” The officials then asserted, “We can never do it to educated people like you.” She then proceeded to hurl abuses, “This ganja-saala,” (presumably Bibhav Kumar) and the guards asked her not to do it. Now, police have taken cognisance of the footage.

Swati Maliwal also reacted after the footage started gaining traction on social media and wrote, “Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone’s truth will come out in front of the world.”

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी इस राजनीतिक हिटमैन ने ख़ुद को बचाने की कोशिशें शुरू कर दी हैं।



अपने लोगों से ट्वीट्स करवाके, आधि बिना संदर्भ की वीडियो चलाके इसे लगता है ये इस अपराध को अंजाम देके ख़ुद को बचा लेगा। कोई किसी को पीटते हुए वीडियो बनाता है भला? घर के अंदर की और कमरे की CCTV… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 17, 2024

On 13th May the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief accused the Personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal of assaulting her. The media reported that she had unveiled to the police that Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, had attacked her at the residence of the Chief Minister on his instruction. She has also filed an FIR in the case and revealed, “Without any provocation whatsoever on my side, he started slapping me with his full force. He slapped me 7-8 times at least while I continued screaming. I felt numb and shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. To protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up. My shirt buttons opened and my shirt flew up. I landed on the floor while hitting my head on the centre table.”

She further mentioned, “I was constantly screaming for help but no one came. After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me repeatedly in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs. I was in extreme pain and kept telling him to stop. My shirt was coming up but he continued to assault me. I repeatedly told him that I was having my periods and that he should please let go of me as I was in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again.”