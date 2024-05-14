Tuesday, May 14, 2024
HomeCrimeMultiple people involved in my son's murder, had no enmity with Salman: Father of...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Multiple people involved in my son’s murder, had no enmity with Salman: Father of Ankit Meena, who was brutally murdered in Rajasthan, narrates ordeal

"I also do not know those who killed him. Ankit was married and had a 2-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son," Ram Babu told Organiser.

OpIndia Staff
There was no love affair, multiple people involved in my son's murder: Father of Ankit Meena, who was killed by Salman, narrates ordeal
Victim Ankit Meena and the site of murder
41

Two days after the gruesome murder of a Dalit youth named Ankit Meena by Salman and two others in Rajasthan, the victim’s father Ram Babu claimed the involvement of multiple people in the heinous crime.

While speaking to journalist Subhi Vishwakarma of Organiser, Ram Babu informed that Ankit had no enmity with his killers. “I also do not know those who killed him. Ankit was married and had a 2-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.”

Ram Babu further informed that the victim left his home at around 4 pm on Friday (10th May). Ankit had requested him to send ₹160 at around 8:30 pm. Following this, the victim told his father that he had misplaced his motorcycle key and asked him to send someone with the keys.

According to Ram Babu, several others were involved in the murder of Ankit Meena besides Salman and his two ‘minor’ accomplices. He informed that the gruesome murder was recorded by one of the accused on his mobile phone.

He narrated that the video was 22 minutes long and showed the accused stabbing Ankit and crushing his head with a stone.

Ram Babu informed that the accused men had used an ice picker to stab the victim repeatedly for 20 times, thereby inflicting fatal injuries in the abdomen and chest region.

Screengrab of the FIR copy obtained by Organiser

The victim’s father also stated that Salman and his accomplices slit Ankit’s throat with a knife and amputated his hands.

Ram Babu denied the angle of a love affair as reported in the media and pointed out that the victim was married and had two kids.

He had demanded the arrest of the accused, who recorded the gruesome murder and circulated it online.

Family of deceased Ankit Meena, image via Organiser

Ram Babu had learnt about his son’s death from his neighbour Shivraj Meena. The victim’s body was discovered on Saturday (11th May).”He never spoke against Muslims or Islam till date on social media or anywhere,” Ram Babu told Organiser.

A First Information Report (number: 114/2024) was registered on Saturday (11th May) in connection to the case at the Gangapur City police station.

The incident has sparked outrage among the residents of Gangapur city, who had kept the markets closed in protest. They demanded swift justice for Ankit Meena and immediate disbursal of compensation of ₹50 lakhs for his family.

It must be mentioned that the Gangapur City Police had initially claimed that Salman suspected Ankit of having an affair with his girlfriend and hatched a conspiracy to kill the victim.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsankit meena, salman, rajasthan, ganagpur
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

From ‘merely planned to commit terror act’ to ‘mounting cost of house arrest’: How judiciary has been especially kind to Bhima Koregaon violence accused...

Amit Kelkar -

Jamtara: Sarfaraz Ansari along with his accomplice attempts to rape a tribal woman while she was bathing in a pond; assaulted and pulled her...

OpIndia Staff -

Open AI announces GPT-4o, says Chat GPT can now reason across voice, text and video in real time: Know what it is

Shraddha Pandey -

One Kashmir votes peacefully, other erupts in violent chaos: PoJK protesters killed by Pakistani forces for demanding basic rights and fair prices

Siddhi Somani -

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Death toll reaches 14, and over 60 others injured, BMC calls ‘India’s largest hoarding’ illegal, blames Railways

OpIndia Staff -

Fact check: The Wire peddles ‘Darr ka Mahol’ narrative in Srinagar amid elections, Arfa Khanum Sherwani lies about shops being shut without formal orders

OpIndia Staff -

Is Bangladesh becoming new Pakistan? Hindu girl sentenced to 5 years in jail over accusation of ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi passes away at 72, was battling cancer

OpIndia Staff -

Tej Pratap Yadav pushes a party worker, YSRCP MLA slapped, Congress leader assaults a voter: Political atmosphere heats up amid Phase 4 polling

OpIndia Staff -

‘There are two types of martyrs within the Indian Army’: Rahul Gandhi follows The Caravan’s path to incite caste divide within the Army

Amit Kelkar -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com