Two days after the gruesome murder of a Dalit youth named Ankit Meena by Salman and two others in Rajasthan, the victim’s father Ram Babu claimed the involvement of multiple people in the heinous crime.

While speaking to journalist Subhi Vishwakarma of Organiser, Ram Babu informed that Ankit had no enmity with his killers. “I also do not know those who killed him. Ankit was married and had a 2-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.”

Ram Babu further informed that the victim left his home at around 4 pm on Friday (10th May). Ankit had requested him to send ₹160 at around 8:30 pm. Following this, the victim told his father that he had misplaced his motorcycle key and asked him to send someone with the keys.

Ankit Meena's Murder



On May 10, #AnkitMeena was brutally murdered in Gangapur, Rajasthan. He was not only stabbed multiple times but also beheaded by Salman and two minors.



Yesterday, I talked to his father Ram Babu, who revealed that one of the accused recorded the entire… pic.twitter.com/FnC9JKYXSc — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) May 14, 2024

According to Ram Babu, several others were involved in the murder of Ankit Meena besides Salman and his two ‘minor’ accomplices. He informed that the gruesome murder was recorded by one of the accused on his mobile phone.

He narrated that the video was 22 minutes long and showed the accused stabbing Ankit and crushing his head with a stone.

Ram Babu informed that the accused men had used an ice picker to stab the victim repeatedly for 20 times, thereby inflicting fatal injuries in the abdomen and chest region.

Screengrab of the FIR copy obtained by Organiser

The victim’s father also stated that Salman and his accomplices slit Ankit’s throat with a knife and amputated his hands.

Ram Babu denied the angle of a love affair as reported in the media and pointed out that the victim was married and had two kids.

He had demanded the arrest of the accused, who recorded the gruesome murder and circulated it online.

Family of deceased Ankit Meena, image via Organiser

Ram Babu had learnt about his son’s death from his neighbour Shivraj Meena. The victim’s body was discovered on Saturday (11th May).”He never spoke against Muslims or Islam till date on social media or anywhere,” Ram Babu told Organiser.

A First Information Report (number: 114/2024) was registered on Saturday (11th May) in connection to the case at the Gangapur City police station.

The incident has sparked outrage among the residents of Gangapur city, who had kept the markets closed in protest. They demanded swift justice for Ankit Meena and immediate disbursal of compensation of ₹50 lakhs for his family.

It must be mentioned that the Gangapur City Police had initially claimed that Salman suspected Ankit of having an affair with his girlfriend and hatched a conspiracy to kill the victim.